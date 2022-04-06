Singer-songwriter Amos Lee and Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze are coming to Hayden Homes Amphitheater this summer.

Lee will perform with special guest Danielle Ponder on April 7. Lee released his most recent album, "Dreamland," in February. The Philadelphia-born musician is best known for his powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. A former teacher himself, he announced that he will give away free tickets to teachers and is helping classrooms to purchase supplies. He is currently working on recording material he wrote during the pandemic, according to songwriteruniverse.com.

Bargatze has performed at Bonnaroo, SXSW and Sasquatch in addition to appearing on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” He has two Netflix specials (“The Greatest Average American” and “The Tennesse Kid”) and a podcast called “Nateland.”  

The online-only presale for both events begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at bendconcerts.com with the password, “local.” General ticket sales open Friday at 10 a.m. online or at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

