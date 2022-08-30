If you're curious about how passionate Amigo the Devil’s fans are about his music, just point your internet-surfing machine to amigothedevil.com and click “Tattoos” at the top of the page.
There, you’ll find scores of photos of folks’ Amigo the Devil-related tattoos, as well as a button where you can upload your own, if you have one.
Born Danny Kiranos in Miami, Amigo the Devil is an excellent example of a musical artist who has built up a sizable and loyal fan base not by charting big hits or getting played on the radio or piling up impressive press clippings, but through playing wild-eyed shows, word of mouth, social media and streaming.
His music is an undeniably catchy blend of folk, country and rock that nonetheless feels quite dark, thanks to recurring lyrical themes that center around murder, death and the afterlife. It’s an interesting combination that draws people in and, if the tattoos are any indication, never lets go.
Amigo the Devil, with Katacombs: $25, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, doors open 5:30 p.m., Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, silvermoonbrewing.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
