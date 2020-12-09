I like pizza. And I like comfort food. Put them together and you have something along the lines of King Arthur Baking Company’s Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza, which the company has deemed its 2020 recipe of the year.
I’m normally a thin-crust pizza guy, but I decided to give this recipe a shot after Bend-bred author Benjamin Percy (“Red Moon,” “Wolverine: The Long Night”) endorsed the recipe on his Facebook.
“When you can’t go to Chicago, bring the deep dish to you. This recipe is incredible,” Percy wrote.
The recipe is involved enough that readers interested should head to King Arthur’s Crispy Cheesy Pan Pizza recipe at kingarthurbaking.com.
The recipe calls for five simple ingredients, but I wasn’t confident as I folded instead of kneaded the dough, which needs to be refrigerated for 12 to 72 hours, according to the recipe. Ours was in the fridge roughly 24 hours, and it hadn’t risen much by the time I took it out to finish preparing it for dinner Monday evening.
My wife, who’s far more adept in the kitchen than I, wasn’t surprised by that fact because she understands baking and chemistry better than her husband. But once we sat down to eat, she seemed more than a little surprised by the crust had turned out fluffy and flaky and almost sourdoughlike in its texture. Percy wasn’t lying. This pizza is incredible, and I will definitely be making this delectable dish, a textbook example of comfort food, again.
And probably sooner than later, as I accidentally put the leftovers in a cupboard instead of the fridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.