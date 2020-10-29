Beth Alvarado to read — Bend author Beth Alvarado, a 2020 winner of Oregon Book Award for her 2019 essay collection "Anxious Attachments," will read in a free virtual event Thursday.
Alvarado, an Oregon State University-Cascades faculty author, will read from her forthcoming book, “Jillian in the Borderlands.” Joining her will be Irene Cooper, Yola Gómez, Tiffany Cates and Brigitte Lewis. All four are recently published graduates of the school's Low Residency Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program. Poet Jenna Goldsmith will read from her forthcoming chapbook to conclude the program.
The reading, titled “Tell it Slant,” will take place at 6 p.m. via YouTube and Facebook Live. “Tell it Slant” is drawn from a poem by Emily Dickinson that includes the line “Tell all the truth but tell it slant.”
“We named the reading ‘Tell It Slant,’ after Dickinson’s poem to honor the impulse of using writing to witness, even if in a circuitous way,” Alvarado said in a press release. “No matter what genre we are writing, we are influenced by the world, struggle to shape our vision of it and hope to move and perhaps change those who hear us.”
To register, visit osucascades.edu/tell-it-slant. Contact: events@osucascades.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.