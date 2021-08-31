Even with the massive success enjoyed by The Allman Brothers Band, it’s hard not to feel like we were somewhat shortchanged on their incredible potential. This is, after all, one of the great Southern rock bands of all time, one that sold millions of albums, played legendary live shows and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, even after losing two of its founding members to motorcycle crashes in its first three years.
So in a way, it seems only fair that someone is carrying on the Allman legacy, and who better than the band’s own flesh and blood? In 2018, the sons of three original Allman Brothers Band members — Devon Allman (son of Gregg Allman), Duane Betts (son of Dickey Betts) and Berry Duane Oakley (son of Berry Oakley) — formed their own project, the Allman Betts Band. Together, they make Southern-flavored country-rock, Americana and roots music that’s heavy on guitar heroics and popular with the jam-band crowd.
If you go see ‘em at the Century Center next week, you can expect to hear originals from the band’s two albums alongside, of course, some covers of classic Allman Brothers tunes.
The Allman Betts Band: $25; 7 p.m. Wednesday; Century Center, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com.
