I was sitting around my finished shed/columnist cave on Tuesday afternoon wondering what idea to pluck for my column when a new one came buzzing to mind: wasps.
Daily for the past couple of weeks, I’ve been hearing an occasional humming sound issuing from the upper walls. I even recorded the sound and put it on Instagram in a story, and someone suggested it was squirrels.
We do not have too many squirrels scampering around this neck of the desert, but I do have a growing number of wasps zipping around my yard.
There is nothing like an unwanted rodent or insect infestation to rouse the ancient hunter-gatherer DNA in me. (We’re talking very trace amounts.)
Several years ago I discovered a packrat building a new home in our garage, leading to an odd 24 hours of stalking it. I finally nabbed it on a sticky trap, alive, of course. But only a hind leg was caught, and it was dragging the trap around the garage and close to getting free.
I had to act fast. I grabbed a 2x4 and attempted to remove the rat’s mortal coil quickly. After I tapped the trapped rat, I dropped the 2x4 and high-stepped away a few. My wife watched me repeat this process a couple of more times before nonchalantly taking it and clobbering the rat till we both heard a snapping sound.
Perhaps my ancestors were gatherers. (Note to self: Do not anger wife while lumber is within reach.)
At the start of this week, the sound in the shed became louder and more frequent, like a recording of the teacher from the “Peanuts” cartoons telling a ghost story through a victrola stuffed high in its east wall. Naturally, I did what any reasonable human under deadline pressure would do and got down to sleuthing: I walked out in the yard, wasps flying everywhere around me as though in a dog fight. I stood on a large rock near the shed and looked up at the holes drilled in the upper walls, just below the roof, for signs of life. It was an exercise in futility that I repeated a few more times.
Because exasperated is my middle name, and not so far off from my last, I next hauled out my ladder and myself onto the gabled roof of the shed, discovering a hefty amount of tiny twigs from our aspen tree. I lay down on my belly with my feet pointing up toward the roof’s peak and lowered my head carefully over the rain gutter to take a peek at the holes, the wasps’ presumed entry points.
I soon said to myself, “Get down, dummy! You’re going to slide head-first into the neighbor’s backyard!” It was a definite possibility with all the aspen twigs up there to act as rollers, and this time I wasn’t wearing a helmet.
A note on aspens: They are fast-growing trees, which is great — if shade is the only thing you care about. Our shed sits under a tall aspen with a split trunk near its base, so we get two conjoined trees for the price of one.
But we have for years had an ongoing problem with something called “honeydew.” No, not the melons. That’s the sweet stuff left behind by aphids. Aphids love aspens, and wasps love sugar. We manage the aphid infestations by buying ladybugs and placing them in the trees, which seems to work for a while. And every fall, I rake each and every aspen leaf from our aspens because the honeydew also causes brown spots on the leaves. The spots mess up photosynthesis and, more importantly, make the leaves look gross.
The aspens closest to the shed and its entrance are shimmering with honeydew, which I can see falling to the ground, and yep, turns out ants like honeydew, too. Up on my shed roof, I was also loving the stuff. It was so sticky I believe it’s what kept me from rolling on twigs into my neighbor’s yard. Really, someone should go up there and clean it off sometime.
I was too busy conducting my backyard insect investigations, discovering two more wasp nests behind fence boards. Naturally, I turned on my sprinklers at 3:45 in the afternoon, even though you’re not supposed to water between 9 and 5 a.m. (You’re also supposed to water only on even days if you live in an even-numbered house, odd days for odd-numbered houses, according to the City of Bend’s watering rules.)
I had good cause: The sprinklers were my cover, my ruse, for spraying at the nests with a hose aimed squarely through the cracks where I could see the edges of two nests. Soap and water kills wasps. I didn’t have a soapy concoction, but I did have a hose.
After it cools off tonight, and the wasps are winding down from their sugar highs, I’m going to go medieval on the wasp nests.
And if it’s too scary, I’ll ask my wife to do it.
