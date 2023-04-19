Arbor Day is a national observance established over 150 years ago to celebrate the importance of trees, occurring annually on the last Friday of April. It’s customary to plant trees to observe the occasion, but a new beer festival debuting this month aims to get you drinking beers brewed with trees as well.
The Ale Apothecary hosts the inaugural Tree Beer Festival on Saturday, April 29, in conjunction with organizer Grand Craft Beer. The event, which may well be the first of its kind, will feature beers incorporating ingredients foraged from forests.
There may be no brewery more qualified than The Ale Apothecary to host such an event. Every one of its beers touches wood in some form during the brewing process, and brewers Paul Arney and Connor Currie often integrate foraged wild ingredients into them; it’s common to find ales made with fir tips, pine needles, manzanita flowers, and black currants, for example.
The idea for the fest took root when owners Paul and Staci Arney, looking for ways to expand usage of their tasting room space, invited Brian Yaeger to help put together an event. Yaeger, who has launched several beer fests via Grand Craft Beer, including Flannel Fest and Baker’s Dozen Coffee Beer & Doughnut Fest, came up with the tree concept.
I asked him what inspired the idea. He cited two breweries.
“Namely, The Ale Apothecary. (Paul) introduced me, and likely almost everyone else outside of some farmhouse brewers in Finland, to the idea of a kuurna, which is his way of making the most authentic Finnish-style sahti ale imaginable,” he said via email.
Sahti is a type of Finnish farmhouse ale traditionally flavored with juniper. The mash is filtered through a bed of juniper boughs lining a trough-shaped wooden vessel, called a kuurna. The wort naturally exhibits a juniper character which typically carries through into the finished beer.
Arney took inspiration from this process in crafting Sahati, his version using spruce instead of juniper. He carved a kuurna from an Engelmann spruce tree and layered it with spruce branches to filter the mash. The resulting beer (first brewed in 2012) is infused with the spicy, nutty, resinous essence of spruce. The original kuurna Arney carved was later part of an exhibit on beer at the High Desert Museum in 2015 and is currently on display at the tasting room.
“The other equal inspiration is Scratch (Brewing Co.), located on 75 acres of rural Southern Illinois,” said Yaeger. He first encountered Scratch at the Great American Beer Festival several years ago. “Scratch’s brewers exclusively poured their series of tree beers, which was the first time I’d heard the term.”
Scratch incorporates foraged ingredients of all kinds into its beers, including various roots, wild fruits and tree bark and leaves. Scratch is not available in Oregon, though attendees of the Tree Beer Fest will be able to try it.
The event will be low key compared to a typical beer festival, featuring only bottle pours of the specialty beers. Arney likens it to more of a curated bottle tasting than a larger-scale festival, and prefers it that way.
There will be several Ale Apothecary beers pouring, including Ralph (brewed with white fir tips), Sahati, and two spontaneous ales brewed with ponderosa and lodgepole pine needles, respectively.
Along with Scratch Brewing, other out-of-state breweries that provided beer for the Tree Beer Fest include Jester King Brewery from Texas, Wunderkammer Biermanufaktur from Vermont, Fruition Brewing from California, and Propolis Brewing from Washington.
Yaeger is enthusiastic about the addition of Wunderkammer.
“Everything (founder/brewer Vasilios Gletsos) brews is very small batch, so we are beyond honored that he allotted a beer called Toad for Tree Beer Fest,” he said. “It’s made with smoked malt, lichen and turkey tail mushrooms (both of which are tree-dwelling). I’m ridiculously excited and anxious to try it.”
Oregon breweries represented include De Garde Brewing from Tillamook, Block 15 Brewing Co. from Corvallis, which teamed up with Astoria’s Fort George Brewery, Upright Brewing Co. from Portland, Wolf Tree Brewery from Seal Rock and McMenamins Thompson Brewery from Salem.
The collaboration beer from Block 15 and Fort George is named Holiday Friends.
“It’s a farmhouse ale ostensibly brewed with spruce tips, but let’s not overlook the fact that it’s then aged in gin barrels,” Yaeger said. “So this beer will pick up the juniper berry notes from the gin and is an all-around botanical bombshell.”
The Tree Beer Festival will be split into two sessions, with tickets to attend priced at $15 online and $20 at the door. The price includes the first three beers along with a coaster made from branches. Subsequent pricing is $10 for four beers, and a VIP option (“VITree”) is available for $50.
