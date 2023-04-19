Arbor Day is a national observance established over 150 years ago to celebrate the importance of trees, occurring annually on the last Friday of April. It’s customary to plant trees to observe the occasion, but a new beer festival debuting this month aims to get you drinking beers brewed with trees as well.

The Ale Apothecary hosts the inaugural Tree Beer Festival on Saturday, April 29, in conjunction with organizer Grand Craft Beer. The event, which may well be the first of its kind, will feature beers incorporating ingredients foraged from forests.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

