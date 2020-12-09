What!?? That’s what I said when I read a 2006 research paper on how to stunt the overly tall development of forced paperwhite bulbs. Paperwhites are one of the traditional winter bulbs to force, but they have a problem. They grow tall and flop over, dumping water and possibly breaking the container.
The old method was to force the bulbs in water on top of a bed of gravel or pebbles. The bed had to be fairly deep to hold the roots adequately secure in the container. The water level needs to be maintained just below the bottom of the bulb. If the bulb is submerged in water, it will rot.
The new and improved method was developed through several years of research on bulbs at Cornell University. The study was released in 2006. Every article I have read since then confirmed the results of the “growth regulator.”
No, it wasn’t any expensive laboratory developed elixir. It was plain ol’ booze — gin, vodka, whiskey, rum or tequila. Do not use beer, wine or flavored liqueurs as they are too sugary.
The report stated that when the liquor is properly used the paperwhites tested were 30% to 50 % stunted in growth but the flowers were as large, fragrant and long -lasting as usual.
The process starts the same as above mentioned, on a bed of gravel or pebbles but it doesn’t need to be as deep. Allow the bulb to establish roots that are several inches long. Usually, it will take about seven days. Drain the water and replace it with a solution of 4% to 6% alcohol — hard liquor or rubbing alcohol.
To make a 5% solution from 80-proof liquor, which is 40% alcohol (gin, vodka, whiskey, run or tequila) add one part liquor to seven parts water. To use rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol), which is 70% alcohol, dilute one part with 10 to 11 parts water. According to the research paper, the preparation of the alcohol solution is critical, as toxicity begins between 5% and 10%. Use this treatment for the duration of the bloom time, remembering to keep the liquid below the bulb base.
A word to the wise, it isn’t necessary for the preparer to test the main liquid ingredient.
Festicv decor with bulbs
I may be a day late and a dollar short as the saying goes for a project I want to try this season. It is a DIY project from the 2020 edition of the “Old Farmer’s Almanac Garden Guide”.
The project is waxed amaryllis bulbs. It’s a very elegant and unusual method of featuring the amaryllis bloom. The directions are from a Canadian blog titled the “Art of Doing Stuff.”
You start by soaking the bulb for 4 hours to no longer than 8 hours. With a sharp knife cut off the roots as well as the hard basal plate after the soaking. Let the bulb dry for a few hours.
The waxing process can be paraffin household wax or old candle stubs with burnt areas removed. No need to remove the wick, the wax will melt away from it.
Melt the wax in a tin can in a pan of hot water. Let the wax cool slightly and dip the bulb up to its neck. Or you can use a brush and paint the wax on. Continue until you have a thick coating. While the wax is still warm, press the bulb onto a flat surface to flatten the bottom. While the wax is still warm you can cover it with sprinkles or glitter. To be really elegant you could apply gold leaf.
It takes the bulb about 6 weeks to flower when placed in a warm environment. You don’t have to water or plant in a pot. The bulb or multiplies could be displayed on a tray lined with evergreens and mini lights. Very festive!
I hope you have some fun decorating projects for you and your family. That’s the best part of the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.