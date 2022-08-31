Among the styles of beer typically represented at The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival, taking place this weekend at the Deschutes Historical Museum, you can reliably find strong, dark ales aged in bourbon or whiskey barrels. Whiskey is, at its essence, distilled beer, which is what makes the combination work so well.

On the other hand, it’s always interesting to try beers aged in other types of spirit barrels, and you’ll be able to sample rum barrel-aged brews from Wild Ride Brewing Co. and Three Creeks Brewing Co., a tequila barrel fruited sour from Portland’s Hopworks Urban Brewery, and a white wine barrel wild ale from pFriem Family Brewers of Hood River, among others.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

