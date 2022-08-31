Among the styles of beer typically represented at The Little Woody Barrel-Aged Beer Cider & Whiskey Festival, taking place this weekend at the Deschutes Historical Museum, you can reliably find strong, dark ales aged in bourbon or whiskey barrels. Whiskey is, at its essence, distilled beer, which is what makes the combination work so well.
On the other hand, it’s always interesting to try beers aged in other types of spirit barrels, and you’ll be able to sample rum barrel-aged brews from Wild Ride Brewing Co. and Three Creeks Brewing Co., a tequila barrel fruited sour from Portland’s Hopworks Urban Brewery, and a white wine barrel wild ale from pFriem Family Brewers of Hood River, among others.
10 Barrel Brewing Co. might have the most unusual barrel brew of all with its Joyous Limbs, a sour ale aged in a genever barrel from Oregon Spirit Distillers. Genever is the juniper-flavored traditional liquor of the Netherlands, similar to gin.
What sets genever apart is that it’s a “malt wine” distilled spirit, which makes it similar to whiskey at its base; one description I encountered calls it “the lovechild of a marriage between whiskey and gin.” A typical mash might include a combination of corn, wheat, and rye along with barley, and some traditional versions (“oude” or old-style genever) are aged in oak barrels.
Oregon Spirit Distillers’ version, Merrylegs Genever, is made entirely with malted barley, and is infused with botanicals including juniper, coriander, star anise, rose and lemon. The distillery currently also offers Aged Merrylegs, which rested in bourbon barrels for five years, available in the company’s small-batch Hawthorne Series at the tasting room.
It was in one such barrel that 10 Barrel aged its Joyous Limbs.
“Brandy at Oregon Spirit Distillers contacted me to ask if we’d be interested in a couple of one-off special barrels they had, and this (Genever barrel) was one of them,” brewer Bryon Pyka said via email.
The brewery has had success with previous gin barrel aged sour ales, so “as soon as Brandy offered it up, we knew sour beer was going in it,” he said.
This beer “was a kettle sour base that was pretty conventional and happened to be in a tank at the time. The grist is 2-row, pils, white wheat, and torrefied wheat, and we brought it to a moderate acidity.” It’s similar in style as the base for the brewery’s Crush series of fruited sours; modeled after German Berliner weisse sour ale, the style works well as a backdrop for fruit, botanicals, and other flavors.
After aging in the barrel for 10 months, Pyka blended the beer with a saison to cut the acidity and intensity. According to the description from the Little Woody’s website, the finished beer “bursts with notes of juniper, anise, lemon, and rose,” which were entirely derived from the barrel aging.
“The barrel character was exceptional, so we simply wanted to highlight (it),” said Pyka. “We considered adding a complementary addition like citrus, but in the end, we didn’t want anything to get in the way of the barrel.”
Joyous Limbs has a relatively modest strength (by Little Woody standards) of 8.5% alcohol by volume, with 10 IBUs. It’s an extremely limited brew, as there was only the single barrel produced, which will debut at the Little Woody. The majority will be available at the festival, with a small amount going on tap at one of 10 Barrel’s pubs at some point afterward, according to Pyka.
It’s a notably distinctive addition to a festival with an already fantastic lineup of specialty brews, so if your tastes run toward gin or similar profiles, you’ll want to give Joyous Limbs a try.
Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.
