Wilco-by-Charles-Harris.jpg

Chicago rock band Wilco returns to Bend, performing Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater.

 Charles L. Harris

When Wilco first played Bend’s outdoor amphitheater — then named after local tire magnate Les Schwab — the Chicago band was touring behind its album “Sky Blue Sky,” a collection of shimmering, sighing folk-rock songs.

When they returned in 2015, they did so just a few weeks after surprise-releasing their ninth album, “Star Wars,” an unruly set of art-rock songs that buzz and knock and bumble and skronk, tunefully but noisily — that’s the Wilco way, sometimes.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.