In 2008, Kentucky cellist, singer and songwriter Ben Sollee released an album called "Learning to Bend." It has nothing to do with our fair burg, really, but it did establish Sollee as a fresh new voice in roots music.
Up to that point, Sollee had been best known as a member of Abigail Washburn's innovative Sparrow Quartet, and since then, he has spent 14 years making beautiful songs that straddle the line between folk and classical music. (For an entry point into his catalog, head for 2017's "Ben Sollee and Kentucky Native.") He has toured by bicycle, composed scores for stage and screen, curated museum events and engaged in political, social and environmental activism. He's a fertile creative, and it shows in the breadth and depth of his works.
At Bend's Tower Theatre next week, Sollee will presumably be performing music, which means you can expect a mix of his gorgeous film scores, his unique, orchestral folk-pop songs and probably some stories along the way, too. No matter what he's up to, Sollee is a guy worth hearing. So go hear him!
Ben Sollee: $22-$32, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, doors open 6:30 p.m., Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall Street, Bend, towertheatre.org.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
