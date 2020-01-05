For actor, entrepreneur, author and horticulturalist John Kish, Bend has proven fertile ground — both times he’s lived here.

At the moment, Kish, 31, stars in the musical “Nine,” still in its opening weekend at Cascades Theatre, where it runs till Jan. 19. As lead Guido Contini, an Italian filmmaker in desperate need of a script, Kish affirms his triple-threat status as an actor, dancer and singer.

While “Nine” is presented by friend and sometime collaborator Michelle Mejaski’s company, Mejaski Choreography and Productions, Kish will direct and present the comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” under his own Topsoil Theatrics brand come May. (Auditions are Feb. 3. Sign up at somewheregreen.com.)

His garden growsKish was born in Pennsylvania and raised primarily in Philomath, near Corvallis. His early love of plants predates his entry into theater.

“I had my first garden when I was 5, and it was all of my own accord,” he said, recalling how he brought fruits and vegetables to show and tell while classmates brought in toys and Barbie dolls.

“I think it started with a lima bean experiment we did in kindergarten. That whole act of watching something grow just blew my mind,” he said. “I learned the word ‘horticulture,’ and I wanted to be a horticulturalist by first grade.”

Though he continued to garden over the next 12 years of primary education, a love of music took over, specifically clarinet, he said.

“I traveled around Europe in an orchestra and did lots of honor bands. I always thought I was going to be a music director.”

Throughout those years, he’d dabbled in theater. As a senior, he decided to audition for a school production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

“I didn’t really do a show, or sing in public, until senior year,” Kish said. “And everyone said I couldn’t sing, but then I got cast, and I was like, ‘Well, I can sing enough to get the lead out of nowhere.’ And theater kids hated me because I was mister popular, (Associated Student Body) president … but still took the role from them.”

Kish may have picked up some acting skills outside the confines of the theater.

“I was really good at hiding being gay. I was not out in high school,” he said. “I think I’m somehow psycho in that I, like, always went home and was able to study the social aspects of kids, (which is) how I was able to survive it.”

In college, however, “I was able to find my true self. I was mister Christian boy graduating high school, and college was, like, in a month, it changed,” he said.

That was at University of Washington, which he attended for a year on scholarship money. After his freshman year, Kish headed home, transferring to Oregon State University, where he studied agriculture.

“(It was) fine because their plant program, their (agriculture) program, is amazing, as everyone knows,” he said.

Kish and his seasoned green thumb excelled there, but he declined the nursery jobs he was offered upon graduation, opting instead to explore theater in greater depth.

New York, New YorkAlong with his plant studies in college, Kish continued acting, primarily in nearby Albany, as well as the Majestic Theatre, a Corvallis performing arts center.

“That’s when I kind of started getting the bug more so, and (improving) my singing enough, so that by the time I needed to audition for schools after I graduated college, I had enough experience and song-base to then apply.”

He chose Circle in the Square Theatre School, an accredited program associated with a Broadway theater. The school’s alumni include Kevin Bacon, Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman.

“It’s kind of the stepchild of theater schools in New York. We’re in a basement, no windows, white walls, folding chairs that are bent and broken from kids chucking them in angst,” Kish said. “It’s not NYU. It’s not Juilliard. … (But) it’s a good two-year program that kind of helps anyone get their acting chops.”

The staff was made up of Broadway professionals either retired or still working, “so some of the teachers are literally doing productions while they’re teaching you,” he said.

Kish knew nobody upon arriving in New York, and the program was challenging. His class started with 54 students and was pruned down to 32 by the time he finished.

“It’s a hard two years. It’s like an insane asylum,” he said. “You can do that in your 20s.”

He was hired by H. Bloom, a florist company, and managed the interior landscapes at Rockefeller Center for a while, but it proved too much with his long days at school. Next up was bartending, which worked, until it didn’t.

“Then I did coffee, and that’s when I found my coffee love,” said Kish, who would work as a barista throughout the year-plus he stayed in New York after graduating from Circle in the Square, and into his time in Bend.

After auditioning and working multiple jobs in order to stay afloat in New York, he went to Ecuador for a month in 2014 to teach theater with Dramatic Adventure Theatre.

Feeling changed by the experience of his time in Ecuador, he returned to New York, and began to rethink his life.

“Seeing life again outside of New York, you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, there’s a lot more life out there,’” Kish said.

From just a few years in New York, “I got what I needed. I worked with amazing programs. I was, like, a professional mime for nine months — I did a lot of cool stuff there. And then the Ecuador trip changed my life,” he said. “I just came back to Oregon on a whim.”

Return to OregonHis first destination was not Bend, but Portland. He borrowed his mother’s car to go apartment hunting there, “and got in a wreck right away. A guy ran a red light, and my sister was living here at the moment, so I was like, ‘Well, I’ll get on my feet in Bend,’” he said.

About a week after arriving in Bend in late 2014, he auditioned for a Cascades Theatre Company production of the classic Tennessee Williams drama “The Glass Menagerie,” landing a major role as character and narrator Tom Wingfield.

Longtime Bend director Juliah Rae was struggling to cast the role of Tom when Kish showed up, impressing her from auditions through rehearsals and the show’s run.

“He came to audition, and I did not have a Tom Wingfield,” Rae recalled. “I could have settled, but I didn’t want to. He walked in and it was like, ‘Thank you.’”

Working with him “was a dream,” she said. “He soaked in everything, and he worked so hard that he embodied Tom Wingfield. I couldn’t have been happier.”

The production opened in February 2015. After that, Kish continued to make a name for himself in Bend, including launching regular cabaret events, and making his directorial debut here with the musical “Spring Awakening.”

Again, Rae was impressed by Kish.

“To take something on like that, and just find venues to do it in, and have it be your first big solo production was huge,” she said of “Spring Awakening.” “It was beautifully done and very meaningful and very appropriate in terms of content and a lot of things currently going on.”

Kish followed “Spring Awakening” with another turn in the director’s seat with a thoroughly impressive, effect-filled and overall entertaining production of “Peter and the Starcatcher” at CTC to start the 2017-18 season.

“I think I arrived, luckily, when theater was booming here, and I just kind of jumped on the train. I was fortunate to be in a lot of shows that were amazing,” he said. But after two and a half years in Bend, during which time he worked as a barista and went through a bad break up, “a lot of things were starting to get more stale,” he said.

Kish became romantically involved with Matthew Marson, and “I felt like a new chapter had opened, and so for me I wanted a fresh start,” Kish said. “I was still young in my thinking, and so I was like, you know, ‘Run away from the problems.’ So I did,” Kish said.

But he also had professional theater in Portland in mind when he and Marson moved there together.

“We were there for just two years,” Kish said. “After the first year, we knew we didn’t want to stay, but we stayed the second year just to plan out again our move back.”

Kish worked a few jobs there, primarily in a florist shop, for which he managed plant displays in grocery stores and learned floral design.

“That was a nice gateway to the plant world, and making connections. I started meeting a lot of local vendors, a lot of local plant shops and a lot of local nurseries,” he said.

Before long the dream he’d harbored since New York, of owning his own plant shop, started to seem like a reality.

That second year in Portland, he began to lay the groundwork to make the shop a reality, and in November 2018, he launched Somewhere That’s Green, visiting Bend to do a pop-up event at Revolvr in Bend the following month.

Meanwhile, he was working on a book. April of this year saw the publication of Kish’s children’s book “My Best Friend is a Cactus,” described on Amazon.com as “a simple watercolor picture book that educates kids of all ages about popular houseplants.”

Finally, Kish and Marson returned to Bend in August of this year, and became engaged in September. During his short time back, Kish opened his shop, Somewhere That’s Green in the DIY Cave Annex, 444 SE Ninth St., on Bend’s east side, and firmly reestablished himself as a force in theater.

Michelle Mejaski, director and choreographer of “Nine,” told GO! Magazine last week, “It would not be what it is without John Kish playing this lead. I knew he would amaze me, but he’s just gone beyond, as far as knowing who Guido is.”

Kish’s “Glass Menagerie” director Rae looks forward to seeing Kish in the show.

“I don’t know when he hasn’t impressed me, is all I can say,” Rae said.