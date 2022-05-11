As I ate lunch, I watched the gelato slowly but persistently make a puddle on the table.
Drip. Drip. Drip.
I tried eating faster, thinking I could somehow beat the steady rate of the melting frozen cream.
Drip.
But I wasn’t halfway through my lunch when I gave up and decided to go for it anyway. I took a bite of the Bontá gelato. The size small (regularly $4) was piled high with two flavors: Tumalo lavender and honey on the bottom and vegan chocolate coconut on top.
With options such as a roasted strawberry and honey, Dulce de Leche with sea salt and lemon sorbetto, how could I pick just one?
The vegan chocolate coconut gelato was satisfying rich and decadent, just as I had hoped. The Tumalo lavender and honey was much less rich and reminded me of one of my go-to lattés of the past. I was surprised by how distinctly I could taste the honey, as honey can be overpowered just as easily as it can be artfully sophisticated.
In addition to gelato, drinks on tap are also half-off from 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, so I ordered a glass of the Happy Mountain lavender white kombucha (regular $5) — to complement my lavender gelato of course. The kombucha was brewed with white peony tea and lavender flowers which gave it a floral flavor that was a mix somewhere between mint and rosemary.
I took bites of the gelato in between bites of the Bend rice bowl ($12.99), eventually finishing the gelato first.
Sometimes, you just have to eat dessert first — or at the same time.
Service
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
It’s order at the counter here, and the staff is friendly and helpful. Each table has a small wood box with napkins and utensils. There’s also a fully stocked bar next to the door with everything from to-go boxes and drink cups to more napkins and water.
Atmosphere
Active Culture is often busy, and its quarters are tight. The restaurant is located in Old Bend four blocks south of Drake Park.
A sandwich board inside the restaurant reminded customers to park in the lot or on the north-south road of Riverside Boulevard. Those who park on McCann Avenue run the risk of receiving a parking ticket.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked for non-profit organizations for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.