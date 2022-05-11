Food

As I ate lunch, I watched the gelato slowly but persistently make a puddle on the table.

Drip. Drip. Drip.

I tried eating faster, thinking I could somehow beat the steady rate of the melting frozen cream.

Drip.

But I wasn’t halfway through my lunch when I gave up and decided to go for it anyway. I took a bite of the Bontá gelato. The size small (regularly $4) was piled high with two flavors: Tumalo lavender and honey on the bottom and vegan chocolate coconut on top.

With options such as a roasted strawberry and honey, Dulce de Leche with sea salt and lemon sorbetto, how could I pick just one?

The vegan chocolate coconut gelato was satisfying rich and decadent, just as I had hoped. The Tumalo lavender and honey was much less rich and reminded me of one of my go-to lattés of the past. I was surprised by how distinctly I could taste the honey, as honey can be overpowered just as easily as it can be artfully sophisticated.

In addition to gelato, drinks on tap are also half-off from 3 to 5 p.m. on Fridays, so I ordered a glass of the Happy Mountain lavender white kombucha (regular $5) — to complement my lavender gelato of course. The kombucha was brewed with white peony tea and lavender flowers which gave it a floral flavor that was a mix somewhere between mint and rosemary.

I took bites of the gelato in between bites of the Bend rice bowl ($12.99), eventually finishing the gelato first.

Sometimes, you just have to eat dessert first — or at the same time.

Service

It’s order at the counter here, and the staff is friendly and helpful. Each table has a small wood box with napkins and utensils. There’s also a fully stocked bar next to the door with everything from to-go boxes and drink cups to more napkins and water.

Atmosphere

Active Culture is often busy, and its quarters are tight. The restaurant is located in Old Bend four blocks south of Drake Park.

A sandwich board inside the restaurant reminded customers to park in the lot or on the north-south road of Riverside Boulevard. Those who park on McCann Avenue run the risk of receiving a parking ticket.

More info

Location: 285 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend

Contact: 541-241-2926, activeculturecafe.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

Price Range: $6.99-$16.99

Happy Hours: 3-5 p.m. Friday

Happy Prices: Half-off gelato and beer, cider and kombucha on tap

Cuisine: New American

