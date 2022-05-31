Abstract Rude

SoCal underground giant Abstract Rude performs Sunday at The Capitol.

There was a time when Central Oregon enjoyed a steady stream of shows by high-quality underground rappers from West Coast crews including Freestyle Fellowship, Living Legends and Hieroglyphics and indie labels such as Rhymsayers and Fake Four Inc.

That stream has slowed in recent years, but perhaps it’s picking back up: Ceschi and Rittz rolled through town recently, and Fyre of Bend just announced a July 10 concert featuring Eligh, Scarub, Grieves and the great Brother Ali.

And this Sunday, The Capitol will host a hip-hop show headlined by SoCal underground giant Abstract Rude, who came up through the vaunted open mic scene at the Good Life Cafe in Los Angeles and co-founded the famed Project Blowed artists’ collective with Aceyalone.

Abbey Rude, as he’s called, specializes in vibrant, ‘90s-style hip-hop set to soulful beats. But it’s his voice — deep, rhythmic and hypnotically resonant — that sets him apart from the many other MCs of his era.

Abstract Rude, with King Khazm, Mamastrosity, Galxsee, Ayla Shines, Hobbyist and more: 9 p.m. Sunday, $10, The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, facebook.com/thecapitolbend.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

