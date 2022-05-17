unnamed (1) (1).png

The War and Treaty performs July 2 at the Century Center in Bend.

 Submitted photo

If you’re the kind of Central Oregonian who pays attention to concert announcements, the past few months have probably been dominated by Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater, which has rolled out an eye-popping 51-show schedule for the summer of 2022.

The most concerts the amphitheater had held in a single summer before this year was 25 in 2021. The venue — previously known as Les Schwab Amphitheater — has staged shows along the Deschutes River since 2002, but has significantly expanded its programming this year, thanks in large part to a new partnership with entertainment conglomerate Live Nation.

Summer concert season in the region, however, is not just about the HayHo, as I’ve just now nicknamed the amphitheater. There are shows and series and festivals planned all across the High Desert over the next few months, and many have been unveiling their lineups in recent weeks.

So before we jump feet-first into summer, let’s take a quick look at some of the musical things happening in the area. Keep in mind that this list is not comprehensive, and some popular events — such as Munch & Music in Bend’s Drake Park and the Deschutes County Fair’s concert series — have not yet announced their lineup.

The family friendly Music on the Green series will return to Sam Johnson Park in Redmond this year. More info: visitredmondoregon.com.

June 29 — JuJu Eyeball

July 13 — Heller Highwater

July 27 — Junkyard Joyride

Aug. 10 — Kristi Kensey & the Whiskey Bandits

Aug. 24 — The Junebugs

Sept. 4 — Hokulea Dancers

The venerable Clear Summer Nights series will return to the cozy courtyard at the Athletic Club of Bend. More info: clearsummernights.com.

July 22 — LeAnn Rimes

July 23 — Michael Franti & Spearhead

Lindsey

Clear Summer Nights presents Lindsey Stirling Aug. 5 in Bend.

Aug. 5 — Lindsey Stirling

Sept. 21 — Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

The Sisters Folk Festival will host a summer concert series in Sisters leading up to its big event in the early fall. More info: sistersfolkfestival.org.

July 7 — MarchFourth

July 21 — Rising Appalachia

Tim O'Brien credit ScottSimontacchi.jpeg

Sisters Folk Festival presents Jan Fabricius and Tim O'Brien Aug. 5

July 30 — Watchhouse

Aug. 5 — Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius

Aug. 11 — Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Sisters Folk Festival with The Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent du Nord, Emily Scott Robinson and more

The Kendall Cares Concert Series will bounce back and forth between the Century Center (CC) and Oregon Spirit Distillers (OSD) in Bend. More info: bendticket.com.

June 5 — Margo Price (OSD)

June 9 — Collective Soul (CC)

June 11 — The Infamous Stringdusters (CC)

June 16 — Gov’t Mule (CC)

June 23 — Niko Moon (OSD)

GO! Text Alerts

Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more

July 2 — The War and Treaty (CC)

July 15 — Heartless Bastards (OSD)

Aug. 14 — The Record Company (OSD)

General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond has a lineup of locals and out-of-town acts planned, with an emphasis on rock and country. More info: generalduffys.com.

June 2 — Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers

June 11 — Lit and Floater

June 12 — Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners

June 24 — Precious Byrd

July 1 — Easton Corbin

July 2 — Fogline

July 16 — Countryfied

Aug. 3 — Electric Six and Supersuckers

Aug. 27 — Buckcherry and Hinder

Once again, Hardtails Bar & Grill in Sisters is focusing its summer bookings on tribute acts. More info: bendticket.com.

July 2 — Lucky Town (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen)

July 9 — TribU2 (U2)

July 16 — Erotic City (Prince)

July 30 — Gold Dust (Fleetwood Mac)

Aug. 6 — Petty Fever (Tom Petty)

Aug. 13 — Love Drive (The Scorpions)

Aug. 20 — In The Pink (Pink Floyd)

Aug. 27 — To The Moon (E.L.O.)

As always, there are miscellaneous musical events happening here and there this summer. Here’s a roundup of those:

June 8-9 — Thana Alexa at Open Space Event Studios in Bend

June 17-18 — Steampunk Festival at The Compound, with Dirtwire, Indubious and more

Elle King.jpeg

Catch Elle King June 21 at John Gray Amphitheater in Sunriver.

June 21 — Elle King at John Gray Amphitheater in Sunriver

June 25 — 4 Peaks presents Soulstice at the Silver Moon with Boombox, The Hip Abduction, Ben Larsen Band and more, Silver Moon Brewing

Aug. 12-13 — Sisters Rhythm & Brews festival, with Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and more

Aug. 12-14 — Redmond’s 2nd Annual Music & Arts Festival at High Desert Music Hall

Sept. 23-25 — Bend Roots Revival, Box Factory area in Bend

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.