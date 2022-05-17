If you’re the kind of Central Oregonian who pays attention to concert announcements, the past few months have probably been dominated by Bend’s Hayden Homes Amphitheater, which has rolled out an eye-popping 51-show schedule for the summer of 2022.
The most concerts the amphitheater had held in a single summer before this year was 25 in 2021. The venue — previously known as Les Schwab Amphitheater — has staged shows along the Deschutes River since 2002, but has significantly expanded its programming this year, thanks in large part to a new partnership with entertainment conglomerate Live Nation.
Summer concert season in the region, however, is not just about the HayHo, as I’ve just now nicknamed the amphitheater. There are shows and series and festivals planned all across the High Desert over the next few months, and many have been unveiling their lineups in recent weeks.
So before we jump feet-first into summer, let’s take a quick look at some of the musical things happening in the area. Keep in mind that this list is not comprehensive, and some popular events — such as Munch & Music in Bend’s Drake Park and the Deschutes County Fair’s concert series — have not yet announced their lineup.
The family friendly Music on the Green series will return to Sam Johnson Park in Redmond this year. More info: visitredmondoregon.com.
June 29 — JuJu Eyeball
July 13 — Heller Highwater
July 27 — Junkyard Joyride
Aug. 10 — Kristi Kensey & the Whiskey Bandits
Aug. 24 — The Junebugs
Sept. 4 — Hokulea Dancers
The venerable Clear Summer Nights series will return to the cozy courtyard at the Athletic Club of Bend. More info: clearsummernights.com.
July 22 — LeAnn Rimes
July 23 — Michael Franti & Spearhead
Aug. 5 — Lindsey Stirling
Sept. 21 — Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
The Sisters Folk Festival will host a summer concert series in Sisters leading up to its big event in the early fall. More info: sistersfolkfestival.org.
July 7 — MarchFourth
July 21 — Rising Appalachia
July 30 — Watchhouse
Aug. 5 — Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius
Aug. 11 — Southern Avenue and Jontavious Willis
Sept. 30-Oct. 2 — Sisters Folk Festival with The Milk Carton Kids, Le Vent du Nord, Emily Scott Robinson and more
The Kendall Cares Concert Series will bounce back and forth between the Century Center (CC) and Oregon Spirit Distillers (OSD) in Bend. More info: bendticket.com.
June 5 — Margo Price (OSD)
June 9 — Collective Soul (CC)
June 11 — The Infamous Stringdusters (CC)
June 16 — Gov’t Mule (CC)
June 23 — Niko Moon (OSD)
July 2 — The War and Treaty (CC)
July 15 — Heartless Bastards (OSD)
Aug. 14 — The Record Company (OSD)
General Duffy’s Waterhole in Redmond has a lineup of locals and out-of-town acts planned, with an emphasis on rock and country. More info: generalduffys.com.
June 2 — Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers
June 11 — Lit and Floater
June 12 — Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners
June 24 — Precious Byrd
July 1 — Easton Corbin
July 2 — Fogline
July 16 — Countryfied
Aug. 3 — Electric Six and Supersuckers
Aug. 27 — Buckcherry and Hinder
Once again, Hardtails Bar & Grill in Sisters is focusing its summer bookings on tribute acts. More info: bendticket.com.
July 2 — Lucky Town (a tribute to Bruce Springsteen)
July 9 — TribU2 (U2)
July 16 — Erotic City (Prince)
July 30 — Gold Dust (Fleetwood Mac)
Aug. 6 — Petty Fever (Tom Petty)
Aug. 13 — Love Drive (The Scorpions)
Aug. 20 — In The Pink (Pink Floyd)
Aug. 27 — To The Moon (E.L.O.)
As always, there are miscellaneous musical events happening here and there this summer. Here’s a roundup of those:
June 8-9 — Thana Alexa at Open Space Event Studios in Bend
June 17-18 — Steampunk Festival at The Compound, with Dirtwire, Indubious and more
June 21 — Elle King at John Gray Amphitheater in Sunriver
June 25 — 4 Peaks presents Soulstice at the Silver Moon with Boombox, The Hip Abduction, Ben Larsen Band and more, Silver Moon Brewing
Aug. 12-13 — Sisters Rhythm & Brews festival, with Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and more
Aug. 12-14 — Redmond’s 2nd Annual Music & Arts Festival at High Desert Music Hall
Sept. 23-25 — Bend Roots Revival, Box Factory area in Bend
