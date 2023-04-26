4Dec2022_ANIReveal_720x480 (1).jpg
The 20th year of Deschutes Public Library Foundation’s A Novel Idea will come to a close Saturday, culminating with an author panel the library is calling The Main Event.

Each year, a committee selects a book (and sometimes a youth title as well) for the Novel Idea treatment, announced in December. The following spring, DPL hosts a month of book clubs and programs related to that year’s title, concluding with a public presentation by that year’s author.

David James Duncan

David James Duncan
María Amparo Escandón
Peter Heller
Anne Griffin
