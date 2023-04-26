An interview with A Novel Idea's Liz Goodrich

Liz Goodrich, adult programs supervisor for Deschutes Public Library, has been one of the chief organizers since the inception of A Novel Idea, which debuted in 2004 and has seen the local reading public rally around books by authors such as Khaled Hosseini ("The Kite Runner") in 2005 and Kathryn Stockett ("The Help") in 2010.

"It's still going strong," Goodrich said of the event. "It’s a testament to the books that we’ve chosen over the years, but also a testament to our reading community. They are committed. … Year after year, book clubs and readers pick the Novel Idea book (to read) regardless of the title, just because they want to participate. And that's such an honor. We understand that people’s free time is precious, and that they choose to engage with the library through this project is humbling. It's humbling, but it’s also rewarding."

The popular community reading project is a true team effort, Goodrich said.

"After 20 years of growing A Novel Idea into what it is today, we find our biggest limitation is our ability to find space to host supporting programs," she added. "We’ve opened all meeting spaces in our libraries to the public, which has filled a tremendous need — the demand is profound. But at the same time, it means we have less space available to host the programs for all ages that the community has come to love.

"We’re really looking forward to the new spaces being created through the bond projects — from all-new meeting rooms in the new Redmond Library and the planned Stevens Ranch Library to improved or additional meting areas in all other library locations. It’s going to have a huge impact on what we can do in the future."

As to the next two decades of the event, Goodrich laughed and said, "It's not going to be under my watch for the next 20 years, that's for sure."