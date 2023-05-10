The musical “Anastasia” is meant to be performed using a screen and projector to display scene changes. But BEAT Children’s Theatre doesn’t have Broadway money; scenes are created by hand, while staff and volunteers are dedicated to painting, constructing and orchestrating this musical, which has over 35 costume changes, 50 props and 20 set changes.

After part one of our coverage, the tempo of rehearsals increased ahead of the show’s opening last week, with the youth actors performing scenes from beginning to end. They moved off book, finding their voice pitch and steadying their dancing. Expectations became higher, as did the spirits of young actors.

Executive Director Bree Beal Painting crates

BEAT Executive Director Bree Beal paints crates for "Anastasia."
Choreographer Kisky Holwerda Directing

Assistant director/choreographer Kisky Holwerda standing on a chair as she directs the children in choreography.
The Crowd for Anastasia’s soft opening at Summit High School Auditorium

The young audience awaits a performance of "Anastasia" late last week at Summit High School in Bend.
