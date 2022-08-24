The latest Amazon original series is not the home run it could have been — but it has the potential to hit it out of the park next season.
Based on the 1992 Penny Marshall film of the same name, “A League of Their Own” is not a remake or a sequel. It swings into something all its own, creating new characters and situations based on the real-life history of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League, formed during World War II when many male baseball players volunteered or were drafted into service.
The film focuses mainly on the story of two ball-playing sisters and their relationship, as well as the comeback of a washed-up former major leaguer-turned-coach.
The show casts a bright light not only on those marginalized LGBTQ+ people who found a place, and their community, while playing in the league but also on the gender and racial divides within baseball and America as a whole.
There are two main threads throughout the season. The first is about a woman named Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson) who runs away from her life in a gossipy small town in Idaho and hops a train to Chicago for tryouts for the newly formed league.
Nervous and awkward, she meets two other players, Greta Gill and Jo De Luca (D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field, respectively), on the way to the field. The three quickly form a friendship after they all make the cut as Rockford Peaches, particularly Carson and Greta, whose relationship soon turns amorous. Since Carson is married to a man serving overseas and she’s never been with a woman, this newfound independence leads her to a heap of self-discovery throughout the season.
The other thread centers around Maxine “Max” Chapman (Chante Adams), a Black pitcher who wants nothing more than to prove herself capable of playing on a team, the only problem being the AAGPBL is not integrated. She’s determined to play wherever she can and even gets a job at a local screw factory hoping to score a spot on its team. She also has to navigate her gender identity and sexuality. But on her side is effervescent best friend Clance Morgan (Gbemisola Ikumelo), who seems to have her back no matter what — even though she’s going through some deep situations herself after her new husband is drafted.
The great thing about stretching this into a full series is that we get to know these women inside and out, along with some of the more ancillary characters, which are much more interesting than the main Carson journey.
Jacobson, who co-created the series with Will Graham and wrote two of its episodes, plays into the awkwardness well enough, but her performance feels the most jarringly anachronistic. While the rest of the cast doesn’t feel like they just popped out of 1943 either, they also don’t feel as out of place as Jacobson’s Carson does. It makes her storyline the weakest and least interesting of those shown over the eight episodes.
Adams, on the other hand, has the benefit of not only the more interesting story arc, she’s also bolstered by the presence of Ikumelo, who is fantastic in every frame.
Those storylines that capture more audience attention and make better connection include that of Lupe Garcia (Roberta Colindrez), a Latine pitcher for the Peaches, and Jess McCready (Kelly McCormack), a Canadian infielder. Both struggle with the forced perceived femininity of the league, hiding their sexuality, and in Lupe’s case, the casual (and not so casual) racism of the 1940s.
The representation of the show is really some of the best seen in recent memory. Not only does every character’s story seem to be handled with as much authenticity and care as a show featuring so many threads can, but each is highlighted extremely well. But it means the show is less about baseball and more about those stories, when it should really be both.
“A League of Their Own” separates itself from its source material quickly and only references it in later episodes, never too gratuitously. But because it shares the name, the series is destined to be compared to the original, and unfortunately, no matter how great the representation is, it never quite captures the same magic and charm that the film does.
But like the team itself, there’s potential in this series if it can shake off a semi-lukewarm first season at bat.
