Folk singer Jim Croce was at the height of his popularity in 1973 when he died in a plane crash in Louisiana. His biggest single ("Bad, Bad Leroy Brown") had just reached the top of the charts a couple of months earlier, and his other #1, "Time In A Bottle," would do the same just a couple of months after his death.

Croce wrote "Time in a Bottle" for his future child after learning his wife was pregnant, and that child — his son A.J. — was right around 2 years old when Croce died. Now — nearly 50 years later — A.J. Croce will bring his Croce Plays Croce show to Bend's Tower Theatre.

The setlist will include a full set of Jim Croce's songs (including "You Don't Mess Around with Jim," "Operator" and more), plus some of A.J.'s own tunes and songs that influenced them both. A.J. Croce's newest album, "By Request," includes covers of songs by artists like Allen Toussaint, Billy Preston, Tom Waits, Neil Young, Randy Newman and more.

Croce Plays Croce: $22-$42, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, doors open 6:30 p.m., Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend, towertheatre.org.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

