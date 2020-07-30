There’s something about a fair. It’s the hot weather, the lights, the smell of kettle corn popping, shouts from the midway, screams from the rides, animals laying in hay and eager people gathering around the jam entries to see who won the blue ribbon. While we may be fair-less this year, here are a few movies that can make up for it. Featuring midways, carnivals, amusement parks and more in at least one scene these films will tide you over until next year (hopefully).
“Adventureland” (2009) — A surprisingly more dramatic movie than you would think. It stars the typically awkward Jesse Eisenberg as James, a recent college grad who goes home for the summer after his parents run out of money to support his dream trip to Europe. Lost back in Pittsburg, he picks up a job at the local amusement park Adventureland. There he works the midway games and befriends equally lost and loserish characters of the 1987 based film including the cool but also awkward Em (Kristen Stewart). The two strike up a romance but are both dealing with their own sense of place and purpose in the world. Also starring Ryan Reynolds as the cool but skeezy maintenance guy and Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig as the park owners. Sometimes the sheer awkwardness between Stewart and Eisenberg’s acting becomes way too much, but the side characters help ground them. It borders on that typical late 2000’s teen sex comedy before pulling itself back and bringing in heavier themes of finding yourself after college, which can be a shock to a lot of kids. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Big Fish” (2003) — The fantasy drama directed by the visually specific Tim Burton about a son Will, (Billy Crudup) reconnecting with his father, Edward, (Albert Finney). A storyteller at heart, Edward told the tall tales of his life to young Will. We see his life through his stories (with Ewan McGregor taking the role of a young Edward) embellishments and all including the hidden town he found, the giant he saved, the secret plans he stole in Korea and how he met the love of his life, Sandra (Alison Lohman as the younger version, Jessica Lange as the older), when he worked at the circus that was owned by a werewolf. “Big Fish” is probably Burton’s most sentimental work, his most visually stunning and his last film that was really any good. Rent it on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
“Charlotte’s Web” (1973/2006) — It’s not a fair without checking out the pigs and seeing at least one Wilbur, Charlotte or other character references to this classic E.B. White story. Told in the 1970s through traditional animation and featuring the voice talents of Debbie Reynolds, Paul Lynde and Agnes Moorehead, the more recent version features live action with special effects used on the animals to make their mouths move and a all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Steve Buscemi, Oprah Winfrey and Dakota Fanning. Both follow the same storyline of Wilbur the pig and Charlotte the spider concocting a plan to keep him from the dinner table which leads them to be entered into the fair for competition. Both have great moments and ones that don’t hold up as well today, and both are about the same in terms of quality, though the animated one does feature original music. Stream the animated version on Hulu or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. Stream the live-action version on Netflix, Showtime or Tubi or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“It Happened at the World’s Fair” (1963) — Elvis Presley’s movies were never really good, but people never watched them for their storylines or for their quality — you watch it for Elvis. He stars as playboy pilot Mike, who is grounded after debts he and his flying partner Danny (Gary Lockwood) racked up. The two hitchhike a ride to Seattle with an apple farmer and his niece Sue-Lin (Vicky Tiu) who are on their way to the World’s Fair. Mike ends up accompanying Sue-Lin through the fair when her uncle is detained on business. When she gets an upset stomach after eating a sweet Belgian waffle that takes her to the fair’s infirmary, Mike is smitten with Nurse Diane Warren, who isn’t as receptive to his charms as others have been. The whole plot is filled with cliches from typical musicals of the 40s and 50s with 10 fairly forgettable Elvis tunes sprinkled in. One performance shines through, Kurt Russell in his first (and uncredited) film role kicking The King in the shins. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1945) — The classic MGM musical romance centers around four Smith sisters and their affluent St. Louis family over the course of one year leading up to the 1904 World’s Fair. Starring Judy Garland as Esther and featuring one of her most famous songs, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” which is more heartbreakingly beautiful knowing the full context of the film that comes before it. Shown mostly around Christmastime due to that particular song, but since each season is given equal attention, it can be enjoyed any time of year. Though the fair is not seen until the very end of the film, the build-up to it is on everyone’s minds throughout. Stream it on Hulu with Live TV or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes,Vudu and YouTube.
“The Sandlot” (1993) — A nearly required summer movie to get that nostalgia train running. Set in the summer of 1962, a group of tween and teenage boys have a regular baseball game at a disused baseball diamond in their neighborhood. When new kid Scottie Smalls (Tom Guiry) moves to town, it takes a while for the rest of the boys to warm up to him and for him to get in the game. When he does he gets them into the “biggest pickle” of their young lives when a Babe Ruth signed ball winds up on the other side of the fence and in the jaws of The Beast, a monstrous dog who already ate one kid, according to legend. Complete with classic needle drops and gross-out carnival scene when the boys partake chewing tobacco before hitting the tilt-a-whirl. It may not be as good as it was when you were a kid but it still has the love of baseball seeping throughout every frame. Stream it on Starz or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
“State Fair” (1945) — The second of three versions of this movie that was based on a 1933 novel of the same name and the better one at that. This is Rodgers and Hammerstein’s only musical written specifically for the screen (as opposed to their typical stage versions coming first). Following the Frake’s, an Iowa farm family who travels to the State Fair with hopes of winning competitions. Son and daughter Wayne and Margy (Dick Haymes and Jeanne Crain) find love with a singer and reporter respectively but is it the real thing or is it just a fair fling? It is one of those typical studio musicals to come out of the 40s with a few laughs that still get through. Overall it’s just a nice story and one that has all the ins and outs of the fair that you may be missing this year. Rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube.
“Toy Story 4” (2019) — The final chapter in the quadrilogy centered around a group of toys that come to life when their human owners walk away. This time the toys are joined by newcomer, Forky, a handmade toy by owner Bonnie from a spork. The whole gang goes on a road trip when Forky is in the middle of an existential crisis and runs off. Trusty cowboy leader Woody goes after him and the two get separated. On their way back to Bonnie, Woody too begins to have his own identity crisis, wondering if he is even needed anymore. While not the best of the franchise, this one still packs an emotional punch (though not as gut-wrenching as “Toy Story 3” which Pixar/Disney should have just ended with). With a couple of fun, but otherwise forgettable new toys thrown in and gorgeous animation throughout it’s still a nice Saturday afternoon kind of movie. Stream it on Disney Plus or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
