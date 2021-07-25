If you missed your annual county fair funnel cake or elephant ear, have no fear! All your favorites are back on the midway as well as a few new additions to this year’s Deschutes County Fair.
The veritable smorgasbord of options lay before fairgoers just a few steps from the midway and scattered throughout the fairgrounds for whenever you feel the craving for some fried dough or something sweet.
For savory options, Bend and Redmond food cart staple Bad Boys BBQ will make their fair debut along with previous vendors Mac Daddy’s Gourmet Grub with their mac and cheese goodness, Pacific Crest Teriyaki Stand, Smokenhagen Turkey Legs, Walla Walla Burgers, E&G Catering brings their New York-style Italian sausages.
There are also several options for Mexican or Tex-Mex-style offerings with Beaver State Burritos, Auror’s Autentica Comida Mexicana and La Familia Mexican Food serving all your south of the border favorites.
You can grab the quintessential fair food of corn dogs, curly fries, burgers and more at the Southern Oregon Food & Beverages hard-to-miss stand that is topped with a giant picture of the golden fried fries, dogs and juicy burger.
But no fair is complete without the sweets.
This year three newbies are joining the old favorites: Kdelicious with boba tea and baked goods, Curbside Cookies & Mini Donuts and Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream. Back again this year is Old World Candie, Pacific Crest Funnel Cakes, Suzy Q’s Kettle Corn, Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Inland Empire Concessions with deep-fried Twinkies (and more fried goodies) and Celebration Services Elephant Ears.
To wash all the food and goodies down grab a lemonade at Lemons on the Loose at their lemon-shaped stand, a coffee at the Coffee Caravan or a smoothie at Mountain Coffee & Huckleberry Smoothies.
With that variety of tasty options, your taste buds may end up having as much or more fun than you do.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.