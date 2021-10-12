Just a couple of months ago, the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA announced its first new album in 40 years ("Voyage," to be released in early November) and a concert residency in London that will feature "motion capture digital avatars" of the four band members performing alongside a live band. And in September, ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog told the British music magazine NME that "Voyage" — both the album and the "concert experience" — might be the last thing ABBA ever does.
If you're going to fly over to London to see that, great. Have fun! If not, your next-best bet might just be playing at Bend's Tower Theatre Monday night. They're called ABBAFAB, they tout themselves as "the premier ABBA experience" and they've played sold-out shows across the world on the backs of mega-hits like "Waterloo," "Fernando," "Take a Chance On Me" and, of course, "Dancing Queen."
A review of ABBAFAB video shows not a half-hearted cover band but a full-fledged tribute, complete with costumes and choreographed dance moves and two female singers, one brunette and one blonde. Just like the real ABBA!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.