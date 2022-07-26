Here are some things you can count on finding at the Deschutes County Fair:
• Yummy fried snacks
• Opportunities to win stuffed animals
• Thrilling carnival rides
• Big concerts featuring nationally touring artists playing a variety of styles of music, so there’s something for just about everyone
This being the music section of GO!, let’s focus on that last bullet. Here’s who’s playing the 2022 Deschutes County Fair concerts:
Chase Rice — Wednesday, Aug. 3
If I told you rising country star Chase Rice got his big break on reality TV, what show would you guess he was on? “American Idol”? “The Voice”? Wrong! Actually, Rice was the runner up on “Survivor: Nicaragua” in 2010. Since then, he has co-written Florida Georgia Line’s 2012 mega-hit “Cruise” and released five of his own full-length albums and scored a couple of country hits, “Ready Set Roll,” “Eyes on You” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”
Daughtry — Thursday, Aug. 4
Speaking of reality TV (as we were in the Chase Rice blurb above), Chris Daughtry finished fourth on his season of “American Idol” but that didn’t stop him from becoming the third-highest-selling former “Idol” contestant in history (in terms of U.S. sales), behind only superstars Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson. Daughtry’s latest album of post-grunge, Creed-like, ultra-melodic alt-rock belters is “Dearly Beloved,” released last year.
Cheap Trick — Friday, Aug. 5
Cheap Trick is simply one of the greatest pop-rock bands ever assembled, not because they’ve sold more than 20 million albums or because they’re members of the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, but because they wrote and recorded a bunch of killer songs and more or less spent the 1970s providing the bridge between the pop perfection of the Beatles and the pulsing energy of punk. If you go see Cheap Trick in Redmond, you’ll get to see them play “Surrender.” What’s better than that?
T.I. — Saturday, Aug. 6
T.I. was already a Southern rap giant and a legend within the Atlanta scene, thanks to his classic albums “Trap Muzik” and “King,” which showcased the city’s gritty take on hip-hop. And then along came his “Paper Trail” album in 2008, which produced mega-hits like “Whatever You Like,” “Live Your Life” (with Rihanna), “Dead and Gone” (with Justin Timberlake) and “Swagga Like Us” (with Jay-Z, Kanye West and Lil Wayne). From that point forward, T.I. was a global star and a walking media empire unto himself.
Virlán García — Sunday, Aug. 7
For the first time in history, the Deschutes County Fair will also present a Sunday show as part of its concert lineup. The Sunday show will start at 4 p.m. and will feature chart-topping Mexican artist Virlán García, a singer-songwriter from Sinaloa who specializes in norteño music, corrdios and bandas.
(0) comments
