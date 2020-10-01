There are few municipal parks in Central Oregon — or anywhere else — quite like Shevlin Park, located just a few minutes northwest of downtown Bend.
Shevlin Park is located just 4 miles from downtown. Given its proximity, it was probably the No. 1 destination when my wife and I needed to get our three young kids out of the house during any season.
The girls — er, women — are 18 and 20 now, and for most of the year, they’ve been home due to the pandemic. Once again, Shevlin Park has served as our outdoor quick-fix when the indoors get to be too much.
With Tumalo Creek running the length of it, Shevlin Park is a green — and at this time of year, red, yellow and orange — High Desert oasis. It boasts a paved road running down its center, a creek trail, and the Shevlin Park Loop Trail, which runs atop the canyon in which the creek is nestled.
On any given day, the park may host a wedding happening in Aspen Hall, which sits next to a stocked fishing pond where families net their first fish. Also on this side, the north end of the park, you can find a swimming hole on a hot day. Elsewhere in the 981-acre park (which also affords access to trails and other natural settings), mountain bikers fly down trails, runners zip through the woods, toddlers trundle by on training wheels and families enjoy a picnic or walking off a meal.
Sitting in and above a canyon through which Tumalo Creek flows en route from the Bend watershed to its terminus at the Deschutes River, the nearly 1,000-acre park has trails, towering ponderosas, aspen stands and splendid solitude to offer those who partake of its offerings.
Parking is plentiful in lots on either side of Shevlin Park Road, and it used to be that when the fire threat was low, you could drive straight down the interior park road to its terminus at Fremont Meadow.
Or as my daughters called the meadow in their youth, “Butterfly Meadow.” On certain sunny spring mornings, and one in particular for us, the field is (was) festooned with small butterflies. It’s one of those moments that for some reason we all remember fondly, if not with clarity. My oldest said, “My only real memory is of that day with all the butterflies, but I don’t remember it well enough to reflect on it.”
Our family forged many memories there, among them a tiny outcropping with some plants on it that we dubbed “Jasper Island.” My wife is the repository of family memories, and when I asked for some of them, she texted her stream of consciousness to me: “The squeals of tag. Hiding behind trees. That special Easter when the butterflies were magic. The thrill of making it to Jasper Island. The arduous uphill bike ride just to get to coast all the way back. The complete deer skeleton we found in the creek. The time we walked up the hill and Lilly got mad and took off and I couldn’t find her for like 20 minutes. And she was like 6, and I was petrified. My surprise birthday party Amy gathered for me there — you coming from work and surprising me.
“‘Rock boom wawa!’ The geocache. Sliding down the icy road — ‘cause it takes forever to melt. The secret spot where I would sit on a rock and write in a journal when I got some time out of the house when the kids were little.”
You too can forge memories of a lifetime at Shevlin Park, as countless Bendites and visitors have for decades.
The many aspens and creek-side growth are starting to change colors. Just be sure to bring along someone with a better memory than you have.
