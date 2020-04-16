If you’re running out of ways to distract yourself from your latest Netflix binge — watch “Tiger King” three times in a row and it starts to resemble a surrealist, apocalyptic video game — we’re here to give you a few new activities to keep you positive and peacefully distracted during these uncertain times.
And, since it’s almost 4/20, we’ve paired them with some cannabis-infused products suggested by aficionados at Substance and Tokyo Starfish dispensaries.
The classic pairing: weed and video games
Marijuana and video games go together like crisp chardonnay and sharp cheese in the summer heat. It’s such a classic, you might even say you’ve got your video game and marijuana pairings down to a science. Why mess with a good thing?
A few employees at Substance shared that they use different cannabis products depending on what kind of games they’re playing. A product specialist at Substance says she prefers flower versus extracts when playing puzzle based or exploration video games.
“I really like smoking LakeWalker from Midnight Fruit Company when I play Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” she says. “I find that LakeWalker keeps me focused and really gets my imagination activated. Breath of the Wild is also full of puzzles, so you can’t be too “indacouch” (or smoke indica strains) or you won’t be able to solve them.”
Another product specialist, says that if he’s “preparing for the inevitable armageddon, or dealing with the undead in Call of Duty Black Ops 3,” he prefers the tincture Magic Number Passion Fruit Drops because it gives him a “super buzzy but focused high that’s great for gaming.”
Whether you’re fighting demons, desecrating zombies, or exploring the alien seas in subnautica, a tincture or flower option will be a glass of fresh-squeezed juice for your gaming experience.
Kelsey Hyde, budtender and sales manager at Tokyo Starfish, had some other chill recommendations for video gaming or Netflix binges. She recommended, the Purple Hindu Kush flower for chilling and streaming, and the Spacefuel Shatter for an “advanced level chill.”
Get after the dullest tasksWhen feeling restless, it can be soothing to complete small tasks, anything that can make your household feel a bit less chaotic. Now’s the time to find a better way to store those Tupperware containers with those lids that are perpetually lost, or turn your spice rack from tower of doom, to “chefs kiss” pure joy.
But if you’re not someone who’s big on cleaning or organization, hey we feel you.
Jeremy Kwit, owner of Substance, says tinctures can be a wonderful secret weapon to get you to finally dust those baseboards. Tinctures are a mixture of herbal extracts and liquids that are administered to the skin or orally. They’re useful for focus-intensive tasks like cleaning because you can start slow and build your buzz. “Tinctures are easy to dose and titrate cannabis,” says Kwit. “It’s a cost effective way to get a measured dosage of cannabis that will last you a few hours.”
Kwitt says a few drops will keep you focused and calm enough to turn any organization project into “a magic carpet ride with little consequence. As an entry-level product customers don’t have to worry about trying to determine how much is too much.”
If you’ve decided to finally tackle the storage nightmare in your garage, check out Luminous Botanicals Cannabis Tonic, which comes in three formulations — high THC, high CBD and a balanced hybrid that is Kwit’s particular favorite.
Luminous Botanicals uses a combination of oils including almond and coconut oils creating a very palatable, savory but not too sweet taste, he says.
A stroll, that’s perhaps a bit more interesting
It’s important to make sure you’re still trying to get outside, albeit safely. Fasten on one of those freshly sanitized no-sew face masks and take a walk around the block. Even better, set aside the same time each day to walk, and give yourself a sense of much- needed routine.
It’s important amidst the fear and radical changes to the economy and livelihoods, to connect ourselves with the things that remain the same: the birds are still chirping, spring is springing forward full speed of head, it’s getting a bit warmer and a bit closer to summer each day.
To spice up your neighborhood stroll, Kwit recommends either a classic pre-roll or one of Smokiez Sweet & Sour Gummies. We personally recommend the sweet grapefruit gummy that has a one to one ratio of THC to CBD. It’ll give you a sweet, mellow vibe that’ll help you focus on the things that really matter, and make any walk more vibrant.
In addition, Tokyo Starfish is responding to COVID-19 by focusing on the health and well-being of their customers.
They recommend using their Tokyo Tinctures as a lineup for daily healthcare, or their Jointment cream if your’e looking for a restorative, or healing self-care day. Sounds like something to add to your next at home spa-day.
