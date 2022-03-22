Redmond’s High Desert Music Hall has a busy weekend planned, with good shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Here are the details:
In last week’s section, we told you all about Olivia Awbrey, a raw and rising rock ‘n’ roll singer-songwriter from small-town Oregon who played last week in Bend. This week, she’ll swing back through the region for a stop in Redmond. 8 p.m. Thursday, $8.
Oceanography sounds like a band (or a scientific study), but it’s actually the solo project of Oakland musician Brian Kelly, who makes what Glide Magazine has called “anthemic guitar rock with a quirky underbelly.” I say they kind of recall the meandering heartland rock of The War on Drugs, except Oceanography sounds like they actually are trying to get somewhere. 8 p.m. Friday, $5.
The Sometimes Island win this week’s battle of the eye-catching blurb: “If Daft Punk and Fleet Foxes had a lovechild,” reads their website, “this band would disappoint its parents and be sent to boarding school for sounding like The 1975.” OK then! The Sometimes Island makes catchy electro-pop music with big melodies and lots of vocal harmonies – almost like an a cappella singing group with a DJ. If you want to hear ‘em at their 1975-est, check out the track “Acapulco.” 8 p.m. Saturday, $5.
