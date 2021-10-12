There are several good bands rolling through Volcanic Theatre Pub this week, including funk faves The Pimps of Joytime tonight, Arizona pop-rock band Wheelwright on Friday and NorCal punk band Dog Party Saturday.
That's something for just about everybody! Except the twang aficionados. There's not much there for them.
Fear not, though, twang aficionados! Your night is next Tuesday, when the Dallas, Texas country-punk combo Vandoliers hits the Volcanic stage. Comprised of Dallas-Fort Worth scene vets, Vandoliers come from the more aggressive branch of the alt-country tree, a la bands like the Waco Brothers, Old 97 and Slobberbone. Two of those three bands released albums through Bloodshot Records, the leading label for “insurgent country,” and the other one (Slobberbone) contributed songs to a couple of different Bloodshot compilations. Why does any of that matter? Because Vandoliers released their 2019 record “Forever” via Bloodshot, which is about as strong an endorsement as you can get in the country-punk world.
What Vandoliers bring to the table that you don't hear from too many other bands is their noticeable Tex-Mex influence, which shows up most often in their vibrant horn section and fiddle parts. Tex-Mex, Southwestern, Tejano … call it whatever you will, but it certainly adds a ton of color to Vandoliers’ sound.
Vandoliers, Rob Leines: $10; 8 p.m. Tuesday; Volcanic Theatre Pub; 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
