Versatile bluegrass act Skillethead plays Thursday at McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend.

 Gary Calicott

Three different local bands with very different sounds will play McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend over the next week. All of these shows are free and scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m. 

First up, local bluegrass quintet Skillethead takes the Thursday-night shift in Father Luke’s Room, where tasty beverages and smiling faces pair nicely with traditionally rooted, single-microphone string band music. “Traditionally rooted” means the band looks and mostly sounds like a bluegrass band, but occasionally mixes in some of its own modern and varied influences, too.

Beatles cover band JuJu Eyeball will play McMenamins Friday.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

