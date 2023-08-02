This has been a terrific year of live music at The Belfry, the 100-year-old church in Sisters that local mover and shaker (and baker) Angeline Rhett converted into a concert hall and community space a decade ago.

If you’ve never been, it’s both a great place to clear out the chairs and dance the night away, and to have a seat and really listen to music, especially of the rootsy, folky, twangy and bluegrassy variety. The acoustics are lovely, and the sightlines are clear throughout the venue.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

