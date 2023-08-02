This has been a terrific year of live music at The Belfry, the 100-year-old church in Sisters that local mover and shaker (and baker) Angeline Rhett converted into a concert hall and community space a decade ago.
If you’ve never been, it’s both a great place to clear out the chairs and dance the night away, and to have a seat and really listen to music, especially of the rootsy, folky, twangy and bluegrassy variety. The acoustics are lovely, and the sightlines are clear throughout the venue.
After a couple of quiet COVID-19 years, The Belfry has surged back to life in 2023 thanks not only to Rhett, but also the Sisters Folk Festival, which has hosted shows there, as well as The Whippoorwill, a new-ish local promoter focused on creating intimate live music and listening experiences in Central Oregon.
This year, the venue has hosted local favorites (Dry Canyon Stamped, Jenner Fox, Joel Chadd, Leadbetter Band), bluegrass bands (Henhouse Prowlers, Special Consensus), adventurous folk artists (Charlie Parr, Marisa Anderson, The Trials of Cato), roots-rockers (Caleb Caudle, The Weather Machine, Hillstomp) and more.
And this weekend brings two top-shelf shows featuring musicians who make excellent records and tour all over the place. Here’s a bit more about each one:
Friday: Dallas Burrow
Dallas Burrow was born to be a country singer: The rugged good looks. The cowboy hat. The deep Texas roots. That name. And then there are his songs, which are definitely country, but with a prominent bluesy streak that you rarely hear in this particular genre anymore.
On his latest album, “Blood Brothers,” Burrow digs into the story of where he came from, delivering 13 songs about his hometown, his personal journey and his father’s influence on his songwriting. The bible of alt-country, No Depression, called it Burrow’s “most fully realized and consistently accessible work.”
Sunday: Courtney Marie Andrews
Courtney Marie Andrews grew up in Arizona, but she lives a pretty nomadic life as a working musician. Or at least she did until COVID-19 came along and forced her off the road. During her time at home, she published her first book of poetry and showed her paintings at a gallery for the first time. Not bad for someone known first and foremost for her music!
Last year, Andrews released her fourth widely distributed album, and her first since earning a Grammy nomination for 2020’s “Old Flowers.”
The new one is called “Loose Future,” and it finds her in a relatively happy place, singing love songs that are a little bit folk ‘n’ country, a little bit pop ‘n’ soul, and endlessly, elegantly beautiful. None other than Rolling Stone called it “radically open-hearted and stunning.” They’re right!
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
