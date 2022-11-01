Friday night’s concerts featuring The Weather Channel and Smokey Brights — detailed on page 3 — is just one of a bunch of good shows coming to Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive) this week. Artists are coming to town from as far as Nashville, Cincinnati, Texas and Hawaii to play music for folks like you, so consider hitting up one of these shows and supporting the bands.
• Bill Kreutzmann was the drummer for The Grateful Dead for 30 years, and he also was famously a longtime resident of Hawaii. So who’s more qualified to identify “the Hawaiian Grateful Dead” than Kreutzmann? No one, that’s who! That’s how he described Kanekoa, the Maui-based “ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock” band that will play Thursday night at Volcanic. Expect everything from blues, funk and pop to extended jams and traditional Hawaiian music, all built around the band’s unique use of the electrified uke. 8 p.m. Thursday, $18.
• Fans of rootsy rock ‘n’ roll, Saturday night brings an excellent two-band bill to VTP. The headliner is Arlo McKinley, a Cincinnati-based singer-songwriter who specializes in slow-burning, downcast folk-rock about the plentiful downs and occasional ups of life; John Prine was a fan of this fellow and signed him to his Oh Boy Records label, which released McKinley’s excellent new album, “This Mess We’re In.” Opening the show is Good Looks, a terrific quartet from Austin, Texas, whose new self-titled album is a toe-tapping blend of tuneful roots-rock and leftist politics. (It’s also one of the best albums of the year in any genre.) 9 p.m. Saturday, $15.
• Cloverdayle is a country band from Nashville, which in and of itself isn’t particularly noteworthy. There are a lot of country bands from Nashville! But this one revolves around married couple Chad and Rachel Hamar, and Rachel is a native of Bend, which is one reason Cloverdayle isn’t just another country band from Nashville ‘round these parts. There are other reasons, too: Their new album “Living Again,” which they released in June, is a very likable blend of modern country and old-school twang, and they’ve shared the stage with big names like Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Lady A, Brad Paisley and Eric Church. (If you saw LeAnn Rimes in Bend last summer, you might’ve seen Cloverdayle open that show.) Adam Larson opens. 6 p.m. Sunday, $15.
• If you’ve been wondering how Bitch became Bitch, here’s the show for you: The Los Angeles-based musician and performance artist Bitch comes to VTP next week to perform her “How Bitch Became Bitch Starring Bitch” one-woman show, which presumably features a fair amount of the veteran queercore artist’s cool “witchy poet pop,” which is built around a unique combo of violin and synthesizers. Sounds fun! (It will be.) 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, $12.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
