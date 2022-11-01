Friday night’s concerts featuring The Weather Channel and Smokey Brights — detailed on page 3 — is just one of a bunch of good shows coming to Bend’s Volcanic Theatre Pub (70 SW Century Drive) this week. Artists are coming to town from as far as Nashville, Cincinnati, Texas and Hawaii to play music for folks like you, so consider hitting up one of these shows and supporting the bands.

• Bill Kreutzmann was the drummer for The Grateful Dead for 30 years, and he also was famously a longtime resident of Hawaii. So who’s more qualified to identify “the Hawaiian Grateful Dead” than Kreutzmann? No one, that’s who! That’s how he described Kanekoa, the Maui-based “ukulele-powered Hawaiian jam-rock” band that will play Thursday night at Volcanic. Expect everything from blues, funk and pop to extended jams and traditional Hawaiian music, all built around the band’s unique use of the electrified uke. 8 p.m. Thursday, $18.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

