If you spend much time online, either in Bend-related forums or on Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s social media profiles, you’ll eventually run into someone complaining that the venue has booked too many acts that peaked in the 1990s or before.
I think that’s unfair, this summer at least. The amphitheater’s 2022 schedule includes some elder statesmen and stateswomen, of course, but it also features contemporary acts like Haim, Dirty Heads, Khruangbin, Jon Pardi, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, Flume, LANY and Odesza. That’s pretty good!
With all that said, it’s officially “I Love the ‘90s” week at the ol’ HayHo, and here’s why:
On Thursday, country star Darius Rucker stops in for a night, and while he is making entirely different music — in a different genre, no less — than he was nearly 30 years ago, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was the singer for mega-selling rock act Hootie & the Blowfish, that people will still sing along loudly when he plays Hootie hits “Only Wanna Be With You,” “Hold My Hand” or “Let Her Cry” and that, therefore, Rucker does play them alongside his country songs. So he’s an honorary ‘90s act. Openers: Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 5 p.m. $55.
On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Alanis Morissette will visit the amphitheater for the first time, 27 years after she released iconic '90s album "Jagged Little Pill." Packed with snarling alt-rock, unflinchingly personal lyrics and massive hits like “You Oughta Know,” “Ironic,” “Head Over Feet” and “Hand in My Pocket,” it has sold more than 30 million albums and is listed on Wikipedia as the 13th best-selling album of all time, and third best by a woman. Morissette was 21 years old at the time. Sheesh. Anyway, opening for her in Bend will be another ‘90s success story, Garbage, best known for buzzy rock hits like “Stupid Girl” and “Only Happy When It Rains.” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, doors open 5 p.m. $45-$129.
Wednesday, Aug. 3, brings a three-act bill to town that requires a little cheating to fit into this brief. Opening the show will be Alaskan folk-pop act Jewel, who hit it big in 1996 with songs like “Who Will Save Your Soul” and “You Were Meant for Me,” and Blues Traveler, best known for their 1995 hit “Run-Around” and John Popper’s harmonica solos. Headlining this one is Train, who scored their biggest hits “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)” and “Play That Song” in the 21st century. But their breakthrough single, “Meet Virginia,” came out in the second half of 1999, so we’re counting them. Is that fair? Nope! Sorry, Train. Them’s the breaks. Also opening: Thunderstorm Artis. 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, doors open 4 p.m. $39.50-$109.50.
Hayden Homes Amphitheater is at 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive in Bend. For more info, visit bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
