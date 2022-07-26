If you spend much time online, either in Bend-related forums or on Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s social media profiles, you’ll eventually run into someone complaining that the venue has booked too many acts that peaked in the 1990s or before.

I think that’s unfair, this summer at least. The amphitheater’s 2022 schedule includes some elder statesmen and stateswomen, of course, but it also features contemporary acts like Haim, Dirty Heads, Khruangbin, Jon Pardi, Mt. Joy, Maren Morris, Flume, LANY and Odesza. That’s pretty good!

dariusr_hires_print.jpg

Darius Rucker
TR_NationalAsset_AlanisMorissette_PH_1920x1080.jpg

Alanis Morissette
Blues Traveler-Graham Fielder-1 (1).jpg

Blues Traveler
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

