Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Sally Field and Lily Tomlin in a scene from “80 for Brady.”

In what could have been a massive fumble, the octogenarian-led football and friendship comedy “80 for Brady” banal story would have fallen apart if it weren’t for the Hail Mary of lead actors to bump it into at least a fun matinee for an audience that already loves them.

Inspired by a real group of elderly super-fans, the film is led by powerhouse actresses (any of whom I would love to be when I grow up) with a truckload of awards between them, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. It centers around the quartet’s firm friendship and their love of the New England Patriots, especially their now-former quarterback, Tom Brady (who portrays himself and also served as a producer).

Billy Porter and Rita Moreno, front, and Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, back in "80 for Brady."
Sally Field and Guy Fieri in a scene from “80 for Brady," opening Friday.
