As participants race to the finish line of the Pole Pedal Paddle this weekend, events will also be taking place across Bend in celebration of Mother’s Day.
Here are eight ideas of how to show the mother figure in your life how much you love them this weekend, including creating a handmade gift, making a toast, planning a day full of adventure or engaging in the time-honored tradition of brunch.
Raise a glass
The fourth annual Treat Yo’ Mama (pre) Mother’s Day Extravaganza includes a free rosé wine tasting, live music by the Leesome Band and shopping with local vendors. Last year’s event was dampened by the snowy weather, but River’s Place owner Jessica Swartz expects this year to be different. “Boy, it sure looks like we’re lucking out with great weather,” she said. “Vendors will be outside, we’ll have the garage doors open and it’ll be a really fun day to celebrate Moms.” The wine tasting is open to all, and the winning rosé will be served throughout the summer at River’s Place. noon-5 p.m. Saturday; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend; Free; riversplacebend.com/events
Flights Wine Bar is offering a Mother’s Day Rosé & Roses Flight alongside its regular food and wine service on Saturday and Sunday. The tasting flight is composed of unique Oregon wines, including a grenache and cabernet franc from Southern Oregon, a Willamette Valley pinot noir and a sparkling rosé. The wine bar’s inviting atmosphere is the perfect spot to unwind and recharge, while sampling new wines without the risk of purchasing a whole bottle. Enjoy the flight with charcuterie, a shareable plate or one of the desserts on the menu. 3-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Flights Wine Bar, 1444 NW College Way #1; $23; flightswinebend.com
The classic — brunch
The Riverhouse on the Deschutes is hosting the Mother’s Day Grand Buffet, in its Cascade Ballroom with classic Northwestern fare including Belgian waffles, made-to-order omelets, smoked salmon and roasted leg of lamb by executive chef Travis Taylor. There will also be champagne, a photo booth, live music and each mother in attendance will receive a gift. Reservations are highly recommended and prices include gratuity. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Highway 97, Bend; $75 adults, $65 seniors, $37 kids 4-12, Free kids under 4; opentable.com
Moms of all kinds are invited to the 80s-themed Mother’s Day Brunch Bash at 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side. The price of brunch includes an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet and a commemorative wine glass. Those dressed in ‘80s garb will be entered to win prizes and after brunch, the brewery will open the party to the public to dance on the patio to ‘80s jams. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend; $40; eventbrite.com
Get artsy
Local artist Francie Towne leads a paper flower bouquet demonstration at Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe for the younger set Saturday. The bouquets will be fashioned from three large paper flowers, making a thoughtful and creative gift for Mother’s Day. Attendees are welcome to drop in anytime between the allotted timeframe and a $10 fee will be charged to cover the cost of supplies. Towne’s work may be viewed on Instagram @francietowneart or Etsy at FrancieTowneArtwork. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday; Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; $10; facebook.com/DudleysBookshopCafe
Let’s Paint Mountains with Mom is a guided painting at Craft Kitchen & Brewery led by Sarah Swoffer of Let’s Paint, LLC. The session involves painting a mountain setting with flowers and is designed for all levels of experience. “Somebody who is an experienced artist will still have fun and be challenged, but someone who is brand new will feel successful,” Swoffer said. Everyone — with or without a mother — is welcome to attend the event. Swoffer founded Let’s Paint during the coronavirus restrictions of 2020 to provide a safe outlet for students to tap into their creativity. 2-4 p.m. Saturday; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave. #103, Bend; $40; craftoregon.com/events
Adventure together
Admission is free for all moms at the High Desert Museum Sunday, with access to the museum’s exhibitions and daily interpretive programs. Current temporary exhibitions include “Creations of Spirit,” featuring work by acclaimed Native artists, and “In the Arena: Photographs from America’s Only Touring Black Rodeo,” which is on display at the museum through June 25. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. Highway 97, Bend; Free for Moms; highdesertmuseum.org
Pole Pedal Paddle race participants will take over the the Deschutes River from Riverbend Park to the Healy Bridge as they near the finish line on Saturday. But Sunday may prove the perfect day for a leisurely float in a river tube, canoe, kayak or stand-up paddle adventure along the river. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe offers same-day tube rentals, but reservations are highly recommended.
The National Weather Service is predicting sunny weather all weekend, with highs hovering around 80 degrees — just hot enough to warrant a dip in the river. bendparksandrec.org/float; tumalocreek.com
