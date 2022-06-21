Unless you’re reading this shortly after it published online on Tuesday, June 21, 2022’s summer solstice has come and gone. It’s just starting to get consistently warm, and the days are getting shorter already!
Good news, though: The SOULstice at the Silver Moon is still to come. On Saturday night, the beloved 4 Peaks crew — who typically put on a summer festival near Bend but are taking this year off — will bring in four bands and a DJ for an evening of music, dancing and fun.
The lineup looks like this:
BoomBox, from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, makes a party-friendly mix of funk, soul, rock and electronic music, with a singular focus on building highly danceable grooves.
The Hip Abduction, from St. Petersburg, Florida, builds its sound using bits of mellow rock, reggae, dub, dream-pop and jam sensibility. They call it “feel good music” and they’re right.
GO! Text Alerts
Receive text alerts for event info, food suggestions, places to visit & more
The Ben Larsen Band is from Portland, where its namesake played in bands like Crow and the Canyon and the Giraffe Dodgers before starting his own thing. This is classic singer-songwriter fare, like a rootsier Gregory Alan Isakov.
Bend’s own Oregon Fryer started in 2016 and ever since they’ve been lighting up local stages and events with their vibrant take on country music, Americana and twang-rock. Good times!
Finally, if you get through the four bands and you still want to dance, DJ Ilko will be there for you.
Ilko’s been filling dance floors ‘round these parts for many years, thanks to his uplifting blend of beats, bass and melody.
If you love the 4 Peaks vibe and you want a taste of it this summer, here’s your chance!
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
L A S T D A Y !!
Kick off summer with us!
$13 for 13 weeks
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21.
• Unlimited digital access to all online content • Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.