Billed as the Pacific Northwest’s largest winter festival, Oregon WinterFest is an opportunity to revel in the magic of winter through music, dazzling light displays, art and food.
According to Aaron Switzer, founder of Lay It Out Events, which hosts the festival, there will be a record number of sculptures on display this year.
Metalsmith Conner McGuffin has coordinated the fire sculpture artists, and he said he’s setting the stage for them to showcase their art in a big way. McGuffin is the founder of SC Welds in Bend, a custom metal fabrication company through which he offers architectural steelwork such as privacy panels, gates and railings. He reworked the fire sculpture element at WinterFest, transforming it into a gallery space that better serves the artists involved.
“It’s more to show off the work they do instead of the fire pit competition that has been done in the past,” McGuffin said.
McGuffin plans on displaying one of
his bigger pieces, a fire pit fashioned from steel that he bent and wove together like a basket.
“It’s made with a lot of other repurposed elements, like railroad tracks and old chains and railroad spikes,” he said.
McGuffin encouraged the sculpture artists to bring multiple metal sculptures to the event, lending more variety to this year’s show.
Lay It Out Events will also roll out a new music stage, an adult-only Hot Cocoa Run and carnival rides for the first time.
Switzer noticed festival attendees congregating indoors at past events where it was warmer, but there was no live music. He wanted to bring local music indoors and establish an inviting space for festivalgoers to hang out and dance. The new indoor Royal Lounge will feature musical performances in addition to the Oregrown main stage and the Sparks stage.
The carnival rides include a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round, each available at an extra cost.
An area designed for children named the Family Play Zone will provide winter activities including bounce houses, a Mini Marshmallow Run and brainteasers by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).
OMSI’s appearance at the festival is one component that doesn’t receive the attention it deserves, Switzer said.
“It’s their only Central Oregon appearance, usually for the year,” he said, adding that the museum brings a collection of fun science experiments that challenge kids to think outside the box.
The three-day celebration returns to the Deschutes County Expo Center this President’s Day weekend.
“I would definitely encourage anyone to come out and check it out because it’s an ever-changing event,” McGuffin said. “Even if they came last year, I would encourage them to see what’s new and what has changed.”
The presenting sponsor of WinterFest is OnPoint Community Credit Union and the beneficiary is local nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, which offers one-on-one mentoring to kids in need of mentorship.
