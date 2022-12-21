A lot of things in 2022 felt strangely normal. We got a true summer blockbuster that once again packed auditoriums for the first time in a while, plus multiple superhero flicks, a renaissance of actors, directors, films and TV shows about hope and kindness as well as the worst people you’d ever meet.

The feast of what was on screens this year was vast. It’s time once again to wrap up some of my personal favorites of the year. Since 2022 isn’t quite over yet, and I have yet to see a few key films that I suspect will wiggle their way on my favorites list, I present to you a pared-down version with my top five films and top five TV shows of 2022, in no particular order.

Fabelmans-1.jpeg

From left, Paul Dano, Mateo Zoryan and Michelle Williams in a scene from “The Fabelmans."
The Menu-4.jpeg

Ralph Fiennes cooks up some fun in a scene from “The Menu.”
Nope-1.jpg

"Nope"
Glass Onion.png

A scene from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.
Top Gun Maverick-4.jpeg

Tom Cruise tends to his need for speed in a scene from “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Saul.jpeg

Bob Odinkirk stars as Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill in a scene from the final season of “Better Call Saul.” Stream seasons one through five on Netflix, the final season will likely be on the streaming service early in 2023.
Severance (1).jpeg

From left, Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, John Turturro and Britt Lower in a scene from “Severance,” season one. The entire season is available to stream on Apple TV+.
160724_0549

From left: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Chris Perfetti in a scene from season one of “Abbott Elementary." The second season is currently airing on ABC on Wednesdays and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.
OFMD.jpg

Taika Waititi, left, and Rhys Darby in a scene from season one of “Our Flag Means Death." The entire season can be streamed on HBO Max.
House of the Dragon.jpeg

Olivia Cooke, left, and Emma D’Arcy in a scene from season one of “House of the Dragon." The entire season is available to stream on HBO Max.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.