The 2022 Cascade Car Show, the last in the Central Oregon Car Show series, drives in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Redmond.
The car show will feature several hundred classics and newer modified cars, trucks and motorcycles. The streets of downtown from Fifth Street to 10th Street and from Deschutes Avenue to just before Forest Avenue will be closed to traffic for the event.
“We closed streets in downtown Redmond so that people are encouraged to see downtown and have lunch and shop in local stores,” said Dan Mooney, the event coordinator.
Mooney took his passion for events, classic cars and the community and brought Redmond car shows to life for automotive enthusiasts in Central Oregon in 2019. What started as a passion-based idea has blossomed into a full car show series with three main events now bringing in over 400 cars per show.
Thanks to the many volunteers and sponsors, these car shows have been able to fundraise anywhere from $1,500 to $5,000 with proceeds going to a local organizations in need.
Partial proceeds from this car show will go to Rimrock Trails Treatment Center.
