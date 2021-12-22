Much like the rest of the world, it’s been a rough two years for Americans. Most of us aren’t old enough to remember a time when our country experienced such social and political division. If there is a consensus to be found, it is that, for many of us, the past two years have felt like a blur. Perhaps that’s the definition of the “new normal” we heard so much about in 2020.
But 2021 did have one thing going for it that 2020 did not: Rather than the mass closures and abuse of the word “pivot” we experienced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, this past year saw the return of entertainment. COVID-19 strains may get more attention — and Greek alphabet names — but humankind is pretty adaptable, too.
Classical and choral music
For some, the reopening was a highly emotional moment.
If you’ve ever attended a Central Oregon Symphony performance, you know its conductor, Michael Gesme, is blessed with the gift of gab and encyclopedic knowledge of the classical canon, but when Central Oregon Symphony returned to Bend High School for its limited-capacity Fall Concert on Oct. 24 after a two-year absence from the stage, the maestro was at a loss.
“Everything was fine until I turned around to talk with the audience, which is one of my favorite things to do. All I wanted to say was that it was a joy to be making music again,” Gesme said. “But I couldn’t get past the word joy. I was totally choked up and could not say another word for fear of completely breaking down. It was mighty awkward for about 30 seconds, after which I turned and walked offstage to get a drink of water and get myself together. Sheesh! The concertmaster covered for me by re-tuning the orchestra, for which I am eternally grateful. When I returned, I was (for the most part) able to continue.”
When community choir Central Oregon Mastersingers returned to the Tower Theatre stage earlier this month for their annual Christmas Concert, it too was after a two-year absence. But this time around, its members coped with the added challenge of singing while masked.
Nevertheless, said Christian Clark, the director of the Mastersingers, the concerts went splendidly.
“I think the pre-concert nervousness was more pronounced than usual, as we knew this would be a very special performance … but the butterflies flew away as soon as we stepped onto the stage,” Clark said by email. “The audiences were lively and appreciative, and the choir, I believe, gave the best performances possible. While we were concerned that masks would inhibit our communication with the audience — specifically our facial expressions! — several audience members commented that after a few songs, the masks disappeared. Many also noted the challenges of singing in a mask, and shared their appreciation for the safety measure.”
High Desert Chamber Music was also able to convene and present live music this year, albeit at private residences, through its Music & Friends Summer Soirées. The concerts were well-received, and there are plans in the works for more in 2022. HDCM also presented a new series of pop-up concerts around Bend featuring its founder and director Isabelle Senger and pianist Janet Smith, who changed up the repertoire in order to accommodate repeat viewers.
Theater
Though the early months of 2021 were quiet, perhaps, from the public’s perspective, Bend’s community theater, Cascades Theatrical Company, had a busy year that included a lobby makeover and writing and acting classes that fed into its Teen Showcase in May, which featured one-acts written and performed by teen actors, five more written by teens and performed by adults as part of a competition, and a short film.
“We took the winner of the writing class and made a film out of it called ‘To Outscheme a Sister,’” said Chris Mehner, noting that the film will be in next year’s BendFilm Festival, which speaks to CTC’s conscious effort to include more of the arts in its programming. “So that was a real success.”
Much of the summer was spent on grant writing, which “really is keeping us afloat,” Mehner said. The summer also saw a lavish production of Central Oregon playwright Persephone Vandegrift’s Greek tragedy “Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes,” followed by the Oscar Wilde farce “The Importance of Being Earnest,” the teen musical “Theory of Relativity,” Halloween staple “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” with shadow cast and, most recently, the Christmastime staple “Miracle on 34th Street.”
As the year went on, audiences increased in size, with “Rocky” and “Miracle” seeing sell-out crowds.
Thoroughly Modern Productions “kept things going as best we could,” said founder David DaCosta by email. That meant things including having to downsize its “Beauty and the Beast” out of the Tower Theatre and into the yard of a private home.
“The entire process, with delays and all, took from summer of 2020 to May 2021 (enrollment began in February of 2020). We did a weekend of shows for friends and families. Financially it was a disaster, but the show was great, the kids got what they deserved, and we all persevered.”
Last summer, TMP made use of the newly christened Open Space Studios — Bend actor and photographer Charlie Thiel’s also long-in-the-offing multi-purpose venue in the former 2nd Street Theater space — for youth productions of “Moana Jr.” and “Frozen Jr.”
“Again, financially a disaster, but the shows were awesome, and the kids had the best summer. No Covid,” DaCosta said. Unfortunately, on opening night of its teen fall Shakespeare production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an asymptomatic student with an ill parent tested positive for COVID-19. “We shut the show down for two weeks, restarted and finished despite very low turnout,” DaCosta said.
BEAT Children’s Theatre in Bend had “another crazy year,” according to Bree Beal, executive director.
“We feel very fortunate to still be doing what we love, and bringing theatre experiences to as many young people in Central Oregon as possible. This year started with radio plays and online classes, then we finally returned to the studio for in-person classes, in-school classes, summer camps, a summer play and this fall, our first live production in nearly two years … which was a blast,” Beal said by email. “We found strength in new partnerships and collaborations, working with other local organizations to meet our mutual mission of serving young people. Like most businesses, we are still struggling with lost revenue, and hiring challenges, but there is no shortage of demand for BEAT programs, so we’ll keep going. Theater brings us a shared human experience … onstage, offstage, in the studio or in the classroom … and we will fight for more of that!”
Galleries
We are quickly running low on space, but per Susan Lucky Higdon of Tumalo Art Co., “The trend of people investing in art to make their homes more inviting continued in 2021.”
According to Rita Dunlavy of Red Chair Gallery, the artist-run shop in downtown Bend, “We and a number of retailers downtown had surprisingly good sales this year, and we really can’t say exactly why nor predict if it was a new trend, or raising the gallery advertising budget or even the increase in home sales and the need for decorating houses,” she said via email.
“It was clearly a mystery. We even decided to close during downtown festivals because it would have been even more difficult to keep the 6-foot separation of people coming into the gallery. With early notice to our customer base, we did not see any reduction of positive activity for ourselves by being closed.”
With its customers, including tourists, cooperative with safety protocols, Red Chair, like other galleries, took strides back to normalcy with the monthly First Friday Art Walk events. But Red Chair chose to keep its events dry.
“We did not serve any refreshments and the difference that it made was the visitors had more interest in the artwork and spent time in good conversations with our artists who hosted it,” Dunlavy said. “Not one person asked where the wine was. In the past, Art Walks were fun celebration nights, carefree, plenty of food and drink with corner food carts and street entertainers. Those things may come back but for now, everyone seemed very happy with the sense of more safety because of it.”
The most surprising lesson, Dunlavy said was that the changes Red Chair was forced to make were good ones — and may become permanent: “Maybe changes do not happen unless there is a threat to the norm. Collectively, we seem to have a very positive look back at the year and perhaps we just have to do the same thing for 2022.”
