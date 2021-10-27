After a year’s hiatus, the 20-Dollar Art Show is returning to Bend this month, albeit in a new location: The High Desert Museum, where it will run Saturday through Nov. 10. Bright Place Gallery created the event in 2013, offering artists a low-pressure environment in which to show and sell their work. The gallery took no commission, letting the artists keep 100 % of sales.
For the art-buying public the annual event proved a great way to purchase affordable art as the holidays approached. By 2019, the last year it was held, the 20-Dollar Art Show featured some 2,100 pieces by 120 artists from around the region. On the first night of the sale that year, 900 pieces sold in only three hours.
That event took place just prior to the gallery’s closure — or more accurately, departure, as co-founders Stuart Breidenstein and Abby Dubief have kept the Bright Place name alive — in December of that year.
The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on a 2020 20-Dollar Art Show, but now it’s back and making good use of the spacious gallery at the High Desert Museum.
“We are thrilled to move this event to the Museum,” Breidenstein said in the announcement of the show’s return. “The 20-Dollar Art Show had grown beyond the walls of the Bright Place Gallery, and the Museum allows us the opportunity to make it bigger and better.”
As of this writing, the 2021 show will have 2,300 pieces of art by 115 artists. “It will be even bigger than 2019,” Breidenstein said in a follow-up email.
The shows opens at 5 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can begin lining up at 4 p.m., entering the High Desert Museum through the large meadow, with a snaking line to enable physical distancing. Face coverings will be required both inside and outside, with a limited number of people allowed at any given time to provide for adequate spacing indoors as well.
Participants will also need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours, plus a photo ID.
(Kids under 12 are welcome without a vaccination card or test.)
“They’ll then wait in line to get in the building. When they enter the building, they’ll give us money in exchange for red dots,” Breidenstein said. “The buyers then browse the art placing dots on the pieces they want. Once they place their dots they can purchase more dots, return to the meadow, or go home.”
To keep the queued-up entertained, poet and artist MOsley WOtta will be on hand to emcee. The 20-Dollar Art Show will be held rain or shine, and because it’s the night before Halloween, participants are encouraged to wear costumes.
Artwork is for sale throughout the duration of the show, which closes Nov. 10.
Buyers may begin picking up their purchases Nov. 1 during Museum hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until the show closes Nov. 10.
Cost to attend the opening night event is $5, available in advance or at the gate. For tickets and more info, visit highdesertmuseum.org/20-dollar-art-show.
On other days during its run, the show is included with museum admission, and free to visitors who want to see only the Twenty-Dollar Art Show and not the rest of the museum, according to Heidi Hagemeier, the museum’s director of communications.
The High Desert Museum is located at 59800 S. Highway 97, Bend. Contact: 541-382-4754.
