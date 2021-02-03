When West Linn author R. Gregory Nokes was working on his 2013 book “Breaking Chains: Slavery on Trial in the Oregon Territory,” about two Willamette Valley slaves who were freed in 1850 but then had to fight their former owner in order to have their three children returned to them, there was no telling the story without getting into Oregon’s three exclusion laws.
If this is news to you, you’re hardly alone in being unaware of the laws, which were written in 1844, 1849 and 1857 to prevent Blacks from settling in “Oregon Country,” as it was known prior to statehood in 1859.
In 1843, the Provisional Government of Oregon banned slavery.
“This law flatly banned slavery in Oregon, no ifs ands or buts. No slavery,” Nokes said. That same year, however, settlers arrived with slaves in tow.
“The first major wagon train came out from Missouri. The captain was Peter Burnett, and he brought a couple of slaves, as did several other people on the wagon train,” Nokes said.
Burnett got elected to the area’s Legislative Council, which in 1844 doubled-down on the slavery ban, “but people that brought slaves would have three years to free them. In effect, that meant you could keep your slave in Oregon for up to three years,” Nokes said. It also included a lash law provision.
“If after three years the slave, the Black man, also women, did not leave Oregon, they would be subjected to a severe lashing,” he said. “So Oregon had rather onerous laws against Blacks, plus practically permitting slavery for up to three years in this period. Not many people know that, in Oregon history, and one of the reasons, of course, is because it’s embarrassing. People don’t want to know there was a brief period in Oregon where slavery was lawful.”
Prior to the 2013 publication “Breaking Chains” publication the exclusion laws were “not widely known, not taught in schools, and I think my book is probably the first to focus on it in any meaningful way,” said Nokes, who has also written about the laws for Columbia Magazine, a quarterly published by the Washington State Historical Society, as well as for an entry in the Oregon Encyclopedia.
In the latter, he writes, “These laws, all later rescinded, largely succeeded in their aim of discouraging free Blacks from settling in Oregon early on, ensuring that Oregon would develop as primarily white.”
Nokes was born and raised in Oregon but left as a young journalist, going to work in Washington, D.C., and later traveling the world as a foreign correspondent for the Associated Press. Later in his career, when he returned to Oregon and went to work for The Oregonian, he made it his mission to learn more about Oregon history, he said.
That broader effort led to his first book, 2009’s highly successful “Massacred for Gold: The Chinese in Hells Canyon,” which has seen multiple printings and still sells well, he said.
It was his own family that led him on the path to writing “Breaking Chains,” his second book, published in 2013.
“I heard from my family that an ancestor had brought a slave to Oregon, and I had not known that story previously,” Nokes said. Prior to the Civil War, there may have been as many as 100 slaves brought to Oregon, though the number was more likely around 65. Some 35 slaves’ names are included in the index of “Breaking Chains,” and Nokes has learned of another 20 since publication.
“The fact that there were slaves in Oregon at all, I found rather shocking, frankly, and wanted to know that story,” he said. “The fact that one of my ancestors had brought a slave made it somewhat of a personal story.”
The slave’s name was Reuben Shipley. Often slaves were brought along to Oregon Country on an agreement that they would be freed if they committed to helping their owner get settled.
“That was the case with Reuben Shipley,” Nokes said. “He was eventually freed.”
“I found out about that soon after coming back to Oregon, and so I needed to find out about that. So that led me into the whole story of Oregon slavery. And in the course of doing that, I came across the exclusion laws.”
The second law, passed in 1849, intended to prevent Blacks from coming to or residing in Oregon, and at least one person was forced out of state under it.
The best known of the laws was likely the third one, Nokes said, a clause written into the Bill of Rights of the state constitution.
“Delegates to Oregon’s constitutional convention submitted an exclusion clause to voters on Nov. 7, 1857, along with a proposal to legalize slavery,” he wrote in the Oregon Encyclopedia, a project of the Oregon Historical Society. “Voters disapproved of slavery by a wide margin, ensuring that Oregon would be a free state, and approved the exclusion clause by a wide margin. Incorporated into the Bill of Rights, the clause prohibited Blacks from being in the state, owning property, and making contracts. Oregon thus became the only free state admitted to the Union with an exclusion clause in its constitution.”
Fortunately, the clause was never enforced, Nokes said, but it still had a chilling effect on Blacks coming to Oregon.
“It was well known that Blacks were not welcome in Oregon,” Nokes said. “And so Blacks considering emigrating out of the South, or wherever they were, this would be known to them.”
When people learn about this chapter of Oregon’s history, Nokes said, “Blacks are not surprised. They know more of Oregon’s racial history. Whites, we tend to not want to think about the unhappy things that happened early in our history. We kind of forget what we did to the Native Americans. We kind of forget what we did to Blacks.”
Nokes said it was a shock when he learned he had an ancestor who brought a slave to Oregon.
“But keep in mind, I am a journalist, and it takes a lot to shock us. Reporters are learning things all the time that normally we wouldn’t imagine could happen,” he said. “It did make me want to write this story. It was that spark, which said, ‘I’ve got to find out about this. What happened? Who were these people?’”
