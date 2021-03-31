It feels like we’ve been here before. But yes, live music is slowly coming back to Central Oregon.
Volcanic Theatre Pub has set its first limited-capacity show back April 20, with Bend-based reggae/rock group Indubious selling out quickly. More local acts are booked at the venue through May (and even a few beyond); keep checking volcanictheatre.com for tickets. There is no door admission, and tickets are sure to go fast.
Other venues are getting in on the act with outdoor shows. River’s Place launched its live music schedule in March, Silver Moon has acts performing out back (this reporter finally caught Alicia Viani’s band there last weekend, and it didn’t disappoint), and Spoken Moto has been hosting music as well. Worthy Brewing continues to be busy with its Spring Sessions on Wednesday and Saturdays.
Keep your eyes on our live music calendar for more shows. In the meantime, as things open up, here are some guidelines from venues and promoters that have been making the rounds on social media. These come courtesy of Josh Smith, co-founder & talent buyer of Dallas-based promoter Banjos to Beats Productions, by way of Ray Solley at the Tower Theatre and have been edited for this family newspaper.
10 rules for going to shows in the
post-COVID-19 era:
1. No guest list. Don’t ask. Not now. Not ever. Everyone in the live music industry has been out of work for 13 months and we all need your support now more than ever.
2. Support local. Before you buy that high-priced ticket to see that big -name artist at that big corporate venue, consider putting that money back into your own community. This is the best way to ensure that a thriving arts and culture scene will return to cities across America. (Need inspiration? Check out bendbulletin.com/talent, where you can see videos of Central Oregon talent and donate to local artists . There’s a grant application for artists.)
3. Wear a mask. Vaccinated? Don’t care. Already had it? Don’t care. ’Rona is a hoax? Also don’t care. We only get one shot at restarting this machine. Please don’t be the one that screws it up.
4. We are not babysitters. We get it. Social distancing sucks. Masks suck. You’re tired of washing your hands. After more than a year of isolation, all you wanna do is lean in close and spew your spittle on friends and strangers alike. But it’s been 13 months. You know the rules by now — please follow them.
5. No free drinks. Don’t ask. Venues have been shut down for 13 months waiting for this moment. Support them.
6. Tip your bartender.
7. Support the scene. Can’t make the show? No problem. It costs $0 to support us in other ways. Share the posts. Listen to the music. Invite your friends to the event page.
8. Be kind. Look — it’s been awhile. We’re gonna be a little rusty. Plus, so much of what needs to happen in order to bring back live music safely is new for all of us — fans, venues, promoters and artists alike. There will be hiccups. There will be lines. There will be unforeseen circumstances. Be nice anyway.
9. Go to the merch table. Support the artists. Buy a T-shirt (or a record!).
10. Have fun. You’ve been waiting for this moment for more than a year — so enjoy the hell out of it. Come out early, stay out late. Dance, laugh. Make a new friend. Discover a new band. Drink beer. Lose your shoes. The world is your oyster.
