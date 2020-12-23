This was a weird year for movies.
Most major releases were pushed into 2021 or released directly on video on demand or on one of the many streaming platforms out there.
Despite the unconventional year, there were still film gems out there worth the time (and possibly money) to check out.
While these may not be the “best” movies of the year, these are certainly my favorites and it’s entirely possible that a couple more may make it onto the list before the year officially ends.
First Cow — If you’ve been sleeping on this one because of its title, wake up. Yes, there is a cow, but the crux of the story explores two early frontiersmen’s friendship and the dreams they brought with them to Oregon. Directed and co-written by Kelly Reichardt and filmed on location in the Willamette Valley, the lush story encapsulates that American ideal of striking it rich and the reality that comes with trying to achieve that idea. Stream it on Showtime or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube.
Sound of Metal — The powerhouse performance that Riz Ahmed gives stands out as one of the best this year. Surrounded by the story of how a heavy metal drummer loses his hearing and deals with that loss, Ahmed’s recovering addict Ruben then must face his addiction to his relationship with girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke). The sound design is incredible and worth your time alone. Stream it on Amazon Prime. See my full review online.
Da 5 Bloods — The latest from Spike Lee is a bloody war story and how America has treated its Black citizens, specifically its veterans. It focuses on four former Vietnam soldiers who go travel back to their battlefield to recover their fallen comrade, Stormin’ Norman (Chadwick Boseman) — and the pile of gold bars they found and left with him. As out there as the plot gets, and it does go for it, Lee’s expert direction and confidence in his style manages to keep its storytelling beats even. At the film’s heart is a stunning performance from Delroy Lindo that deserves attention too. Stream it on Netflix.
Palm Springs — The unlikely sweet and sharp comedy takes its “Groundhog Day” esque premise and adds a few more dashes of its own original storyline to keep it fresh. Here two wedding guests (Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti) get stuck in a time loop after wandering into a quantum portal in a cave near their hotel and are forced to relive the same day over and over again. Samberg is his typical goofy self with an underlying layer of depression and a grief that gives his performance some heft. Stream it on Hulu.
Warrior Women — The documentary that won Best of Show in this year’s BendFilm Festival should be on your radar. Though it’s technically been on the festival circuit for a couple of years now, I’m including it in this list. Documenting the life of Lakota activists Madonna Thunder Hawk and her daughter Marcella Gilbert, the film paints in the clearest terms the struggle for equality and recognition the Indigenous tribes of North America have gone through and continue to fight for. It is incredibly powerful and will stay in your mind for a while. See my full review online.
Emma — It could be that this was one of the last films that I saw in an actual theater, but it remains my favorite version of the Jane Austin story. Told through luscious cinematography and direction from Autumn de Wilde, the new adaptation brings us the best Mr. Knightley (Johnny Flynn) and the most accurate depiction of the title character through Anya Taylor-Joy, never shying from the downside her romantic meddling can bring. Stream it on HBO Go/Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. See my full review online.
Bill & Ted Face the Music — This is definitely not the greatest film of all time or even this year, but it was exactly what I needed when it was released. The fun, campy, airhead comedy courtesy of Alex Winters and Keanu Reeve’s iconic duo had me grinning from ear to ear throughout. Add in the message that music will unite the world and its enough to melt your heart. Rent it from GooglePlay, iTunes, Vudu or YouTube. See my full review online.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — See the full review .
Never Rarely Sometimes Maybe — The quiet, but tough story about how a teenager, Autumn (Sidney Flanigan), when faced with an unintended pregnancy, travels from her small town to New York to terminate the pregnancy is sad and powerful. The film never preaches and gives an honest portrayal of the self-determination Autumn has as well as the incredible unwavering support her cousin Skylar (Talia Ryder) has for her. Stream it on HBO Max or rent it from Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu or YouTube.
The Assistant — Another quiet but tough watch but this time centered around the everyday office life of an assistant (Julia Garner) to a high-profile movie executive. Not as explosive as some of the other forays into this genre of pre-#MeToo based stories, instead, it focuses on the minutiae that surround this kind of power figure. Garner is excellent and further solidifies herself as one of the most understated and best actors of her generation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.