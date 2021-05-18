Les Schwab Amphitheater will be closing the summer concert season with a series of big-name rock and country shows this year.
Country band Old Dominion will be playing in Bend on Aug. 21, accompanied by singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith.
Reggae-rock heavyweights Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome will co-headline a Les Schwab Amphitheater show a few days later on Aug. 26.
Gloomy Northwest indie icons Death Cab For Cutie will visit Bend for a Monday night show on Sept. 6, with Seattle band Deep Sea Diver opening.
Southern indie rockers My Morning Jacket are performing at the Amphitheater, accompanied by soul band Durand Jones & The Indications, on Oct. 3.
Finally, 311 will bring their reggae rock vibes to Bend on Oct. 7, with opening acts Iration and Iya Terra.
