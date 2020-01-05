One of the most common New Year’s resolutions on many people’s lists is to learn something new. As a beer writer, that often means learning about new and emerging beer styles. So for the new year, a beer recently released by Boneyard Beer prompted me to dig into the latest style you’ve probably never heard of: Italian-style pilsner.

As the name implies, it’s a style that can be traced to Italy. A single beer, in fact: Tipopils from Birrificio Italiano, located in the small town of Limido Comasco in northwestern Italy. First brewed in the mid-1990s, Tipopils is essentially a German-style pilsner. What differentiates it is hops — a heavy dose of dry hopping, which gives it a floral, brightly hoppy character.

Dry hopping is the process of adding hops to the beer during fermentation to maximize aroma without adding bitterness. It’s a common practice among American brewers but generally frowned upon in Germany; for Italiano to adopt this practice in its pilsner was quite a departure from tradition.

Tipopils failed to attract much attention outside central Europe at first. Other Italian breweries picked up on the style, and in the early 2010s, American brewers began to take notice.

Dry hopped lagers are not a new phenomenon in the United States; American brewers, including Boneyard, have brewed India pale lagers or IPLs for years. These beers commonly use American or New World hops for their intense citrus, fruity, piney and resinous qualities. Essentially, American IPA qualities are applied to crisp lagers.

In an Italian-style pilsner, however, classic European hop varieties are used, typically German-grown ones in the noble hop family. These types of hops offer up floral, spicy and herbal qualities as a contrast to American varieties. Copious amounts are added during dry hopping to achieve the amplified levels of aroma desired.

California’s Firestone Walker Brewing Company released Pivo Pils in 2013, directly inspired by Tipopils, widely considered to be the first American version. A couple of years later, Maine’s Oxbow Brewing Company coined the term “Italian-style Pilsner” on the label of its Luppolo.

Firestone Walker’s Pivo is dry hopped with German Saphir hops, which exhibit mild spice and sweet tangerine notes.

Oxbow’s Luppolo is brewed with Tettnanger hops, a German derived variety, which showcase an herbal and floral spiciness.

In November, Boneyard released Milano Italian Lager, and the brewery didn’t just take inspiration from these new-style beers — it teamed up with an Italian brewery to brew it. Back in September, brewers from Birrificio Lambrate in Milan visited Boneyard to collaborate on the beer.

The hops that Boneyard and Lambrate chose for the dry hopping stage were Crystal hops from Hop Head Farms in Michigan. Astute hop heads will note that Crystal is in fact an American hop variety, not German.

As it happens, Crystal was developed in 1983 at Oregon State University as an American substitute for German Hallertau Mittelfruh hops. It was a success; among American-grown hops, Crystal is one of the best for replicating German varieties. It’s usually described as being woodsy and herbal, with spice notes including cinnamon, pepper and nutmeg.

I found Milano Italian Lager to be fragrant with floral and herbal aromas that reminded me of mustard seed with a touch of fruitiness similar to currant. It has a big herbal hoppy flavor with a floral note that is reminiscent of chamomile. There’s some spiciness similar to dandelion or other wild greens, yet it still has the drinkability and clean, crispy finish of a quality pilsner.

To my knowledge, Boneyard’s Milano is the first proper Italian-style pilsner to be brewed in Central Oregon. I enjoyed it, and it’s worth seeking out especially for trying something new in the new year.