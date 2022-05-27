Three people, including a child, sustained serious injuries after a La Pine man rear-ended a moving vehicle Friday, causing an accident on Bend Parkway, according to police.
A man, a woman and a child were all taken to the hospital after Hunter Jones, 21, of La Pine, allegedly caused an accident involving a total of four vehicles in the northbound lane of Bend Parkway at the U.S. Highway 20 on-ramp, police said.
On May 27, at around 3:39 p.m., Jones, driving a black Dodge truck, allegedly rear-ended a slowly moving Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep then crashed into two stopped cars in front of it, a white van and a blue Toyota 4-Runner, the Bend Police Department said in a release Friday night.
The driver and the front passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, a man and a woman, and a child sitting in the back of the Jeep were transported to St. Charles Bend. The man sustained minor injuries and the woman and child sustained serious injuries, the release said.
Jones suffered minor injuries from the crash. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, five counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants, the police department said.
The northbound lanes of Bend Parkway were closed for about an hour and a half following the accident.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the police department's non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.
