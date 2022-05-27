blue flashing police car during a roadblock
123RF

Three people, including a child, sustained serious injuries after a La Pine man rear-ended a moving vehicle Friday, causing an accident on Bend Parkway, according to police.

A man, a woman and a child were all taken to the hospital after Hunter Jones, 21, of La Pine, allegedly caused an accident involving a total of four vehicles in the northbound lane of Bend Parkway at the U.S. Highway 20 on-ramp, police said.  

On May 27, at around 3:39 p.m., Jones, driving a black Dodge truck, allegedly rear-ended a slowly moving Jeep Cherokee. The Jeep then crashed into two stopped cars in front of it, a white van and a blue Toyota 4-Runner, the Bend Police Department said in a release Friday night. 

The driver and the front passenger of the Jeep Cherokee, a man and a woman, and a child sitting in the back of the Jeep were transported to St. Charles Bend. The man sustained minor injuries and the woman and child sustained serious injuries, the release said.

Jones suffered minor injuries from the crash. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, five counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants, the police department said. 

The northbound lanes of Bend Parkway were closed for about an hour and a half following the accident. 

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call the police department's non-emergency number, 541-693-6911.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.