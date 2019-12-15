Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike were among the dignitaries on hand on Sunday to celebrate the completion of the new National Stadium in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The National Stadium was completed on Nov. 30 after three years of construction. It has five stories above ground and two below, and covers about 69,600 square meters, or about twice the size of the former National Stadium.

It will be the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies, athletics events, and the women's soccer final at the Tokyo Olympics. The opening and closing ceremonies and athletics events at the Tokyo Paralympics will also take place at the new stadium.

japan-stadium