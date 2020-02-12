This year’s legislative session is only 35 days long, making each day count. There are complex issues being discussed that in the past have been reserved for longer legislative sessions. Now entering its third week, there’s much work to be done on behalf of Central Oregon and we thank our delegation, Senator Tim Knopp and Representatives Cheri Helt and Jack Zika for serving our community.
As the voice for Bend’s business community at the State Capitol, the Chamber of Commerce has several guiding principles for the 2020 legislative session. We support increasing affordable and mid-range housing inventory to allow people who want to work here a place to live. We also support students and the future workforce, increasing available and affordable quality childcare and funding for public services and infrastructure.
At the top of Bend’s list this year is the need for additional Deschutes County judges. Those who have had to wait many months for a hearing can attest that the Deschutes County Circuit Court is one of the most under-resourced in the state for judges and staff. Our population has increased by more than 48 percent since our last judge was added in 2003. The need is so desperate that the county has jumped the polite one-judge ask and gone straight to asking for two.
Affordable housing continues to plague Oregon, and certainly is a serious issue in Bend and our region. The Bend Chamber has prioritized affordable and workforce housing as one of its top issues again this year and we are tracking legislation that may help or hinder the ability to add inventory. Speaker Tina Kotek (D-Portland) introduced a bill to generate funds that would assist in creating more affordable housing and enable communities to add emergency homeless shelters - something that has hit home for us in Bend again this winter.
Central Oregon’s workforce needs are growing with employers looking for solutions to fill the gap. One of the major primers of the workforce pipeline is OSU-Cascades. They are seeking funding for a Student Success Center to increase student graduation rates. The center will provide critical support for student aid, academic assistance and other services that assist students when and where they need it. OSU-C’s students have demonstrated how important this center is to them by committing to fund $5 million of the cost via a student fee they levied on themselves. Their ask of the Oregon legislature is to emulate this commitment by awarding $12.9 million to finish the job.
The Corporate Activities Tax (CAT), passed in the 2019 session, is complex and legislators and the Department of Revenue are still sorting out how to implement it. If you own a business in Oregon that will likely gross more than $1 million in 2020, you need to be paying attention. The tax is a $250 fee, plus 0.57 percent of Oregon commercial activity of more than $1 million. There is a .35 percent offset for labor and the cost of goods sold, but there are legislative discussions underway which may reduce these deductions for businesses. The Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) is issuing draft rules for the CAT program. Talk with your CPA and go to the DOR FAQ page at https://www.oregon.gov/DOR/FAQ/Pages/default.aspx to find out more and sign up for updates. DOR is planning another statewide tour of new draft rules. They are coming to Bend to share updates on March 2nd from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Central Oregon Community College.
Other bills this session could be problematic in creating jobs in our state. Opportunity zones may potentially be impacted this year through new proposed requirements for their use. They are used to incentivize investment in certain areas and can be the difference in whether a business can build or expand.
I’ll end this column with cap and trade legislation. This has been a perennial discussion in Salem for several years and is the center of attention in the 2020 session. Combating climate change is an issue taken seriously by Bend businesses. I hear some questions around financial impacts of more costs to doing business in Oregon. It will also affect agriculture, rural areas and those who may find it hard to keep pace with increasing energy costs. What everyone seems to agree on is that the law must have clear, measurable goals and solid monitoring that demonstrates progress. As with all this year’s legislation, its fate will depend on the ability of the legislature to compromise.
