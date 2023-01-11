FTX Bankruptcy

FTX Trading founder Samuel Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Jan. 3. 

 Seth Wenig/AP

A federal judge presiding over the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading is allowing the company to maintain a veil of secrecy over the names of its customers and creditors.

Judge John Dorsey ruled Wednesday that FTX could withhold the names from public disclosure for another three months, noting that it's still unclear how many of the company's 9 million customers are also creditors.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.