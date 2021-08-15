Militants pray while raising their flag at the provincial governor’s house in Ghazni, southeastern Afghanistan, on Sunday. In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week this month.
In this Dec. 24, 2017, photo, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks during a ceremony on Christmas Eve at Bagram Air Base, in Afghanistan. In 2001 the armies of the world united behind America and Bagram Air Base, barely an hours drive from the Afghan capital Kabul, was chosen as the epicenter of Operation Enduring Freedom, as the assault on the Taliban rulers was dubbed.
Hamid Karzai, at the time Afghanistan’s interim prime minister, right, meets with tribal leaders from the five southern Afghan states in the house where Taliban supreme leader Mullah Mohammed Omar used to live in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Dec. 10, 2001. The former Soviet Union marched into Afghanistan on Christmas Eve 1979, claiming it was invited by the new Afghan communist leader, Babrak Karmal, setting the country on a path of 40 years of seemingly endless wars and conflict. After the Soviets left in humiliation, America was the next great power to wade in.
In this May 2 photo, a U.S. flag is lowered as American and Afghan soldiers attend a handover ceremony from the U.S. Army to the Afghan National Army, at Camp Anthonic, in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan.
Afghan Ministry of Defense Press Office via AP, file
Zarmina Kakar, a women’s rights activist, cries during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul on Friday. Kakar was a year old when the Taliban entered Kabul the first time in 1996. She recalled a time when her mother took her out to buy her ice cream; her mother was whipped by a Taliban fighter for revealing her face for a couple of minutes. “Today again, I feel that if Taliban come to power, we will return back to the same dark days,” she said.
U.S. soldiers patrol as part of the NATO- led International Security Assistance Force west of Kabul in 2012. Earlier this year, the United States and NATO promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces as they struggled to contain an advancing Taliban. Already since 2001, the U.S. has spent around $90 billion to build, equip and train the forces. More than 2,300 U.S. service members have died in the war.
Gulabuddin Amiri/AP
Rahmat Gul/AP file
AP file
Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday.
Sidiqullah Khan/AP
Internally displaced Afghans from the northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park in Kabul on Friday.
Rahmat Gul/AP
A boy who fled his home in Afghanistan’s northern provinces peeks out from a tent at a refugee camp in Kabul on Friday.
Rahmat Gul/AP
Mariam Zuhaib/AP
U.S. soldiers patrol as part of the NATO- led International Security Assistance Force west of Kabul in 2012. Earlier this year, the United States and NATO promised to pay $4 billion a year until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s military and security forces as they struggled to contain an advancing Taliban. Already since 2001, the U.S. has spent around $90 billion to build, equip and train the forces. More than 2,300 U.S. service members have died in the war.
Hoshang Hashimi/AP file
Passengers walk to the departures terminal of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. Thousands tried to flee the country, including its own president Sunday.
Rahmat Gul/AP
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about refugee programs for Afghans who aided the U.S. war effort in Washington on Aug. 2.
Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AP
President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, in March. Ghani left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens in a stampede fleeing the Taliban.
Rahmat Gul/AP
Taliban fighters pose for a photo in Kandahar on Sunday. The militants, toppled from power in 2001, are now in control of most of Afghanistan.
Sidiqullah Khan/AP
Taliban fighters patrol inside the large city of Kandahar, in southwestern Afghanistan, on Sunday.
In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the U.S. and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces. The fall of Kabul marks the final chapter of America’s longest war, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks masterminded by al-Qaida’s Osama bin Laden, then harbored by the Taliban government.
