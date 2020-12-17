PREP SPORTS
OSAA seeking more officials
With high school sports set to make their return in a little over two months, the Oregon School Activities Association and the Oregon Athletic Officials Association are looking for more officials to register for the upcoming seasons.
Football, volleyball, soccer, basketball, baseball and softball will all need officials and referees once high school sports make their return in late February. All seven sports have seen a steady decline of officials during the past decade.
There are a couple of requirements to officiate high school contests. Officials must be 18 years or older (exceptions are made for youth officials), complete the online registration with the OSAA, pass a background check and pass annual exams on concession training and National Federation of State High School Association rules.
The pay is between $40 and $60 per game depending on the sport and level.
For more information, email info@osaa.org or call 503-682-6722.
—Bulletin staff report
